Saturday, March 14, 2026
BusinessDiningSponsored

Cocina 35 celebrates a year at the Coronado Ferry Landing

2 min.
Coronado Ferry Landing
Coronado Ferry Landing
Cocina 35
Cocina 35 on Instagram

Cocina 35 opened in November 2024 and has become a staple at the Ferry Landing. Owner Paulina Chaidez is thrilled with the response and shares that it has led to changes across all five locations. “It’s going nuts! We had a two- to three-hour wait on weekends, so we’re now able to offer reservations. We’re taking reservations Monday through Sunday. That was a gift from Coronado that actually helped our company.”

Reflecting on Cocina 35 at the Coronado Ferry Landing

Paulina shares how the first year at the Ferry Landing has been. “What surprised us the most is how quickly the community embraced us. Ferry Landing has such a beautiful energy — locals walking by the water, visitors exploring Coronado — and people immediately connected with the warmth and flavors of Cocina 35.”

One of five locations, Coronado holds a special place for Paulina. “Each Cocina 35 location has its own personality, but Ferry Landing feels especially relaxed and scenic. Being right by the bay gives it a vacation-like feeling. Guests enjoy the million-dollar view while sharing a delicious meal with the family, and it naturally becomes a place for gathering and celebrating.”

Beyond Brunch

“Cocina 35 was built around the idea of family and sharing meals together,” Paulina explains. “Our menu is perfect for groups because dishes are vibrant, comforting, and familiar. We also create a lively, welcoming atmosphere where people feel like they’re celebrating in a Mexican home rather than just dining out.”

Speaking of the menu, Paulina shares upcoming changes that Coronado can look forward to. “This year, we’re delivering four new items every month with fresh flavors and lighter touches. We’re exploring seasonal specials too. For spring we are bringing drinks like our Spring Spritz – a floral and refreshing spritz, Tia Carlota -a key lime pie martini, and a delicious new appetizer that was created to share at the table, Sampler de la familia. It’s filled with flavor of our childhood quesadillas de chilorio, burritos de machaca sinaloense y tacos dorados de papa.”

Unsurprisingly, when asked about a must-try menu item, Paula says, “It has to be the chilaquiles. They’re the heart of Cocina 35. Our recipes come from our family in Sinaloa and have been passed down for generations. With over a dozen variations, there’s truly a chilaquiles plate for everyone.”

Gratitude for Coronado

Paulina ends the interview full of gratitude. “Cocina 35 started as a dream between my brother César and me — two siblings from Culiacán who wanted to bring the flavors of our childhood to San Diego. What makes us proudest is seeing people from all backgrounds fall in love with the dishes we grew up eating at home.”

1201 1st St
Cocina 35 Menu
Instagram

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Ferry Landing
Coronado Ferry Landing

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Photos from BNP Paribas Open – Tennis Paradise

Bridgeworthy

Grand Ole BBQ & Asada: The promised land of smoked meats in Flinn Springs

Bridgeworthy

Birrieria El Rey: The king of birria in Golden Hill

Business

Business Briefs: Emmy award, local pharmacy update, new counseling practice

Dining

CJWC names La Corriente as Best Taste of Coronado 2025

Dining

Habanero’s: Gas station tacos, the fuel we have been waiting for

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community

Keeping it fresh at Peohe’s

Business

San Diego Jet Ski Rentals – Epic Charters & Clean Waters

Dining

Village Pizzeria Bayside: Endless Dining Options

Business

Miss Match Expands Across the Bay, But Remains Local at The Ferry Landing

Business

Lisa’s Boutique: Three Generations and a Rebrand

Dining

Cocina 35 – The Place to Celebrate

More Local News

The most decorated player in Ultimate history is still just one of the team

People

From dream to debut: Alyssa Burns to celebrate first novel with Coronado launch party

Community

Coronado High School robotics teams earn top honors, advance to regional competition

Education

Islanders compete at Field & Distance Carnival

Sports

Richard Loving (1951-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

VFW Post 2422 St. Patrick’s Day dinner & annual rummage sale