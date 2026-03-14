Cocina 35 celebrates a year at the Coronado Ferry Landing

Cocina 35 opened in November 2024 and has become a staple at the Ferry Landing. Owner Paulina Chaidez is thrilled with the response and shares that it has led to changes across all five locations. “It’s going nuts! We had a two- to three-hour wait on weekends, so we’re now able to offer reservations. We’re taking reservations Monday through Sunday. That was a gift from Coronado that actually helped our company.”

Reflecting on Cocina 35 at the Coronado Ferry Landing

Paulina shares how the first year at the Ferry Landing has been. “What surprised us the most is how quickly the community embraced us. Ferry Landing has such a beautiful energy — locals walking by the water, visitors exploring Coronado — and people immediately connected with the warmth and flavors of Cocina 35.”

One of five locations, Coronado holds a special place for Paulina. “Each Cocina 35 location has its own personality, but Ferry Landing feels especially relaxed and scenic. Being right by the bay gives it a vacation-like feeling. Guests enjoy the million-dollar view while sharing a delicious meal with the family, and it naturally becomes a place for gathering and celebrating.”

Beyond Brunch

“Cocina 35 was built around the idea of family and sharing meals together,” Paulina explains. “Our menu is perfect for groups because dishes are vibrant, comforting, and familiar. We also create a lively, welcoming atmosphere where people feel like they’re celebrating in a Mexican home rather than just dining out.”

Speaking of the menu, Paulina shares upcoming changes that Coronado can look forward to. “This year, we’re delivering four new items every month with fresh flavors and lighter touches. We’re exploring seasonal specials too. For spring we are bringing drinks like our Spring Spritz – a floral and refreshing spritz, Tia Carlota -a key lime pie martini, and a delicious new appetizer that was created to share at the table, Sampler de la familia. It’s filled with flavor of our childhood quesadillas de chilorio, burritos de machaca sinaloense y tacos dorados de papa.”

Unsurprisingly, when asked about a must-try menu item, Paula says, “It has to be the chilaquiles. They’re the heart of Cocina 35. Our recipes come from our family in Sinaloa and have been passed down for generations. With over a dozen variations, there’s truly a chilaquiles plate for everyone.”

Gratitude for Coronado

Paulina ends the interview full of gratitude. “Cocina 35 started as a dream between my brother César and me — two siblings from Culiacán who wanted to bring the flavors of our childhood to San Diego. What makes us proudest is seeing people from all backgrounds fall in love with the dishes we grew up eating at home.”

1201 1st St

Cocina 35 Menu

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