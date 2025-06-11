San Diego Jet Ski Rentals – Epic Charters & Clean Waters

San Diego Jet Ski is cruising into its third year of business with big changes to its fleet and even bigger concert experiences. “Bringing on the boats has been a big change,” says Paul Crownover, General Manager of San Diego Jet Ski Rentals. He also points out the changes to the jet skis, “When we first started, we had a smaller model of the Sea-Doos. We invested in a different, larger model that is a lot more comfortable to ride. We’ve purchased a whole new fleet of Sea-Doo GTX pros for this year. The Bay gets pretty rough out there, so having the larger model has made a big difference. It makes it a bit easier to stay out longer on the water.”

Enjoy Special Events on the Water

On the response to the addition of the boats, Paul says it has all been very positive, “People have been loving the boats, especially our pontoon boat. There have been a lot of people coming out for everything from bachelorette parties to corporate events. There’s a stereo, and it’s a smooth ride. You can accommodate up to 10 people, which is a good group size. You cruise around, enjoy the bay. Then, we also have the concert cruises, and people are starting to really pick up on them. We recently did a concert charter for the Ludacris concert [at the Rady Shell], which was a lot of fun.”

Paul talks about one of his recent captain experiences, “We took two groups out for a company outing, and there were about 20 people. We took them on two separate speedboats and cruised around the bay. We stopped at Humphreys for a concert- Pat Benatar. That was a really fun time, getting to have everybody out there on both boats.”

In addition to the choice guests have between speedboats and the pontoon, it is also up to them who will operate the boat. Some people choose to drive it themselves but there is also the option of having a captain. “For the sunset and concert cruises, you can choose to have a captain go with you,” Paul explains. “They can go to The Rady Shell or Humphreys Concerts by the Bay. Also, it’s their charter. If they want to leave and go cruise around some more, they give the captain directions to do whatever they would like to do while they’re out in the water.” The sunset and concert boat rentals are typically a four-hour excursion.

Reservations are encouraged for the concert series. Now is also a great time to make a reservation for the Fourth of July. See the epic Big Bay Boom from the water!

The Future of San Diego Jet Ski Rentals

San Diego Jet Ski Rentals are cruising in business. After two years at the Ferry Landing, they are proud of how they have evolved and are currently expanding their fleet for water enthusiasts. Paul teases the possibility of adding another location, but for right now, they love being at the Ferry Landing. “The location is unbeatable. You’re across from the downtown skyline, and we don’t have any five-mile-an-hour zones. Many rental companies are located within a marina, so their guests have to spend a portion of their rental time navigating the Marina’s five-mile-per-hour zone. They end up losing a lot of their rental time. The fact that we’re right there on the water means guests can leave the dock and start cruising around.”

Pollution has been an unfortunate reality of the waters in San Diego. A benefit of the location is that the Tijuana sewage pollution does not affect the bay. To check the water quality, visit County of San Diego Beach & Bay Water Quality website. Click “Tidelands Park” to see the water quality of the San Diego Bay.

Make a Day of it

The Coronado Ferry Landing is the place to be. Come to shop, dine, and have an adventure. “It’s very common for families to be walking through the ferry landing and checking out the shops, and the next thing you know, they want to take out a boat or jet skis,” Paul says. He adds, “The whole family can come out and enjoy the bay. Take the ice chest out, do some shopping, and get lunch.”

There truly is something for everyone. “A lot of people have been asking if they can bring their dogs. We allow them to bring their dogs. We allow fishing.” Paul laughs as he shares what his perfect boat day looks like: “My girlfriend likes to be able to lie out on the boat, and I get bored with that, so I get to fish and enjoy my time.”

Another exciting change to the business is the lowering of the age restriction. “We have lowered our age limit from 21 to 18 with a valid driver’s license. We can now serve the younger people in the local community.”

Plan Your Adventure Today

A business created by locals, San Diego Jet Ski gives back to locals. Use promo code 92118 when booking online to get 10% off your reservation.

San Diego Jet Ski Rentals is located at 1201 1st Street. Reservations can be made at sandiego-boatrentals.com.





