Boat Rentals and Concert Charters at the Ferry Landing

Get ready to take a boat on the bay this summer with San Diego Jet Ski Rentals. The water sport rental company began in March 2023 by Christian Herrera (CHS ’09), Borja de Lis (CHS ’09), and current Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey. The General Manager of San Diego Jet Ski Rentals, Paul, shares that his role is to train employees, operate and captain the boats, and manage overall operations. He is proud to have been part of the company from day one.

Paul says, “Last season was a huge learning experience and a great season overall. We’re super excited to have the boats for this new season, building our fleet, and adding a couple more jet skis. This is definitely the best location in San Diego, especially with the ferry landing there. Our customers get to enjoy the Ferry Landing shopping and restaurants.”

Boat Rentals

The team added the boat rentals in addition to the popular jet ski rentals at the beginning of this season. Paul says, “It’s been awesome; they’ve really taken off, and people are really taking a liking to it. I think it’s going to be a huge asset to not only the business but also the enjoyment of the community around town.”

When you rent a boat, San Diego Jet Ski Rentals will provide the safety instructions, proper training, and instructions on how to operate the vessel and navigate the water safely. Renters have the choice of a speed boat or pontoon, both of which can hold up to 10 friends. Fuel and life jackets are provided. If you’re looking to cruise around at high speeds, try out the speed boat. If you are looking for a more casual and relaxing time on the water book the pontoon. For a thrilling time on the water, definitely go with the jet skis!

Boat Charters

San Diego Jet Ski offers chartered vessels for the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park performances. Upcoming concerts sure to rock your boat include Jason Mraz, Jewel, San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival, Sarah McLachlan, Disney in Concert, and Star Wars in Concert. You can rent the vessel, choose a captain, and anchor right off the rocks by the Shell to listen to the show and hang out. Grab a bottle of wine from vomFASS Coronado or a calzone from Village Pizzeria to bring on the boat.

How to Book

San Diego Jet Ski Rentals is open every day, their summer hours extend to between 10 am and 6 pm. They accept walk ins, but it’s encouraged to book online in advance for your jet skis or your boat.

All operators must be 21 years or older with a valid driver’s license. International driver’s licenses are accepted. San Diego Jet Ski Rentals has a special offer for Coronado locals! Use the code “CFL” during booking to enjoy a 10% discount off.

San Diego Jet Ski Rentals is located at 1201 1st Street, Coronado





