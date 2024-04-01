Monday, April 1, 2024
Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – April 2024

Coronado Ferry Landing
Add some free live music to your weekend with the Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series. Enjoy shopping, dining and dancing, all in one place at the Coronado Ferry Landing.

From 2 pm to 5 pm

April 7 – Suenamis

April 14 – Blue Frog

April 21 – Backstage Pass

April 28 – Baywolf



Coronado Ferry Landing
