Add some free live music to your weekend with the Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series, held on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 5 pm. Enjoy shopping, dining and dancing, all in one place at the Coronado Ferry Landing.

June 8- CHICKENBONE SLIM

June 9- THE SUENAMIS

June 15- RON’S GARAGE

June 16- THE IDEAS

June 22- CHICKENBONE SLIM

June 23- CAPTAIN MORGAN LEE

June 29- BREEZN

June 30- DAVE PRESTON AND THE GROWNUPS