Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – August 2024

🎶 Add some free live music to your weekend with the Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series, held on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 5 pm. Enjoy shopping, dining and dancing, all in one place at the Coronado Ferry Landing.



