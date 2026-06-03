Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Education

Village and Silver Strand Elementary Transitional Kindergarten registration open

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photo: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Coronado Unified School District is now accepting applications for Transitional Kindergarten (TK) enrollment at both Village and Silver Strand Elementary School.

TK is a full-day early education program for four-year olds, acting as a bridge to kindergarten, integrating preschool concepts with a play-based curriculum. Children born between September 2, 2021 and September 1, 2022, are eligible to be enrolled in TK for the 2026-2027 school year.

Students who attended a CUSD Preschool for the 2025-2026 school year will need to complete a New Student Online Registration packet for the 2026-2027 school year.

Enrollment in TK classes is on a first come, first served basis, and placement at a student’s ‘home school’ is not guaranteed. Visit coronadousd.net for online registration instructions.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Robotics team makes history with international award

Education

Coronado High School honors student service with new Casey Tanaka Volunteer Service Award

Education

Big changes ahead at Village Elementary, new policy for interdistrict transfers

Education

Coronado Unified robotics teams excel at regional Spring Showdown

Education

Soroptimists support two CHS Islander Company cadets competing in Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB)

Community News

Ukulele 101 is back in six-session series

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” – Celebrate a decade of youth theater magic in Coronado

Sports

Coronado lawn bowler takes first place in tournament

Sports

Coronado lawn bowler qualifies for the UK Open Singles

People

Soroptimist Flourish fundraiser: a powerful reflection of Coronado’s generosity

People

Coronado Woman’s Club returns more than $18,000 to local causes

Stage

“The Play That Goes Wrong” extended at Lamb’s through June 14

More Local News

Coronado beaches close as sewage treatment plant hit with ‘excessive’ flows

News

CUSD Robotics team makes history with international award

Education

They said the West Coast couldn’t play; Coronado girls lacrosse didn’t listen

Sports

Xavier Marsh wins two gold medals at State Track Meet

Sports

City Council preview: public comment policy, port updates, and more

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Summer Fundraiser, June 5