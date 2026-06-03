Village and Silver Strand Elementary Transitional Kindergarten registration open

Coronado Unified School District is now accepting applications for Transitional Kindergarten (TK) enrollment at both Village and Silver Strand Elementary School.

TK is a full-day early education program for four-year olds, acting as a bridge to kindergarten, integrating preschool concepts with a play-based curriculum. Children born between September 2, 2021 and September 1, 2022, are eligible to be enrolled in TK for the 2026-2027 school year.

Students who attended a CUSD Preschool for the 2025-2026 school year will need to complete a New Student Online Registration packet for the 2026-2027 school year.

Enrollment in TK classes is on a first come, first served basis, and placement at a student’s ‘home school’ is not guaranteed. Visit coronadousd.net for online registration instructions.





