Questions about new “Dean of Students” at Village Elementary; Lunch lady retires after 35 years

The school board meeting on June 18 opened with questions from teachers about the role of the new “Dean of Students” who is set to start next fall at Village Elementary.

Brittany Lindquist, a teacher at Village Elementary and mom of an incoming fifth grader, thanked the district for adding the position, as “additional supports are needed” at Village Elementary. But she had some questions about the position.

“There are a lot of people wondering, is this the thing that’s going to create meaningful change?” said Lindquist.

She asked the district to clearly communicate measures of success in relation to the position. She said that establishing goals and monitoring progress would be essential in determining if the role is successful and making a meaningful difference.

“By clearly defining and communicating what success looks like, we’re not only building trust within our staff, but we are developing a shared understanding of what we are working towards,” she said.

Teacher Sarah Hunsaker said she was excited about the opportunity for Village and thanked the district for additional resources. She also asked that she be involved in the conversation of the hiring and the developing of the position.

Jennifer Landry asked for clarification on the position as it relates to the principal and vice principal positions at Village.

“This is a very hefty job description for one person to take on,” she said. “Have the other job positions been changed to lighten their load because of this person taking on all of this?”

Trustee Fitz Lee agreed that metrics in measuring success would be a “good thing to think about.” Ultimately the board voted 5-0 to approve the job description as part of the consent calendar.

“Lunch Lady” retires after 35 years, but says retirement lackluster

During public comments, nutrition services worker Lisa Stahley said that she was retiring after 35 years of service to the district. But it didn’t go quite like she planned.

“I always thought my retirement would be a welcome event,” she said. “But with the late retirement incentive offered for classified [employees], it was rushed and stressful.”

Stahley said she first started in the Child Nutrition Services and opened and served the very first lunch at Village Elementary. Both of her children grew up attending Coronado schools. She said it was more than a job; she said her family was part of the community.

“I’ve been to many district retirement celebrations and I always looked forward to the day when I would be recognized for my 35 and-a-half year service to Coronado,” she said. “I emailed HR to see if there would be any recognition and I received no response.”

She said the lack of recognition left her feeling “overlooked and undervalued.”

Later in trustee comments, Alexia Palcios-Peters said she was “horrified” that this happened to her, would seek more information, and offered to take her out lunch. Trustee Scot Youngblood said he hoped it was a “terrible oversight,” and Trustee Mal Sandie, Trustee Renee Cavanaugh and Trustee Lee thanked Stahley for her time with the district.

In other board business:

The board approved the 2026-2027 annual budget, noting that when it comes to making it to Basic Aid, it is “mission accomplished.”

Superintendent Karl Mueller was given 2.5% salary increase for receiving satisfactory evaluations, effective July 1, 2026 the superintendent’s salary will be $288,548.

Deputy District Superintendent Donnie Salamanca was also given a 2.5% salary increase for satisfactory evaluation, effective July 1, 2026 his salary will be $248,495.

The next school board meeting will take place on Thursday, August 20 at district offices.





