Court could authorize removal of controversial rooftop jet in Coronado Cays

The developer calls it artistic expression. Some neighbors say its an eyesore.

A 40 foot Gulfstream G550 jet fuselage was installed at the rooftop of 15 Sandpiper Strand on Wednesday, July 22 as part of a custom home rebuild, but it’s unclear how long the fuselage will remain. Lawyers representing a group of Coronado Cays residents opposing the project say the court could order the developer to remove it.

It all comes down to the outcome of a hearing set for September 14.

A group of Cays residents launched the lawsuit last spring against the Coronado Cays Homeowners Association and the developer of the home, Abduleah Albusseir.

“We are confident that California law supports our clients’ position that the project may be halted,” wrote Kevin Rhine, attorney with Donohoo Rhine PC in an email last month. “Should the fuselage be installed prior to an injunction having been issued, the Court had indicated that it would have the authority to order the fuselage removed should our clients prove successful in establishing their position.”

The lawsuit alleges that the jet fuselage is not in harmony with surrounding structures as required by the HOA and is detrimental to property values in the exclusive waterfront community.

“In fact, unless a catastrophic disaster has occurred, one will not find airplane parts on any of the roofs of any of the homes in the Coronado Cays,” reads the complaint.

The lawsuit says the structure constitutes a nuisance to homeowners, as the jet fuselage creates a Disney-style spectacle sure to increase traffic on streets and waterways. The fact that the board approved an exposed airplane fuselage on a residential roof “defies belief,” according to the 18-page complaint.

A key component of the lawsuit is the allegation that the HOA approved the project in 2023 without 3D plans as required. Nor were the neighbors properly notified.

“Remember, the real issue isn’t whether one likes it or dislikes it, or how visible it is,” said Cays resident Dawn Richards. “It’s the fact that the HOA violated its CC&R by approving the fuselage without the 3D drawing required by the CC&R, which is a legally binding HOA rule.”

Richards, who spoke about the issue at the Coronado Cays Homeowners Association meeting on Thursday, July 23, says that the HOA is known for shutting down much less conspicuous changes or additions. This includes a basketball hoop in a side yard, an exterior repaint in neutral colors and an air conditioner.

The inconsistency is leaving residents scratching their heads.

“Why the discrepancy in what’s permitted by the HOA?” asked Richards.

A neighbor who lives across the channel says that the installation threatens the quiet enjoyment of her home.

“Thanks to the HOA, my neighbors and I will look at ‘The X Don’ sign on a plane every morning while having coffee from our master bedrooms, and our patios,” said the neighbor, who did not want to give her name. “By the way, the structure will remain empty as the HOA does not permit any interior use of this plane. Any plans for a cocktail hour or a sophisticated Dubai-style bar experience is off.”

Some residents have raised questions about what — if any — role the City of Coronado has in approving plans like this. According to Jesse Brown, Principal Planner with the City of Coronado, the city is required to review all plans for compliance with the city’s zoning ordinance and building code.

“We look for compliance with the regulations and the standards in the Zoning Ordinance, Building Code, and other state laws as applicable,” said Brown. “For properties in the Cays, we require the homeowner to show that they have approval from the Cays HOA before issuing a permit.”

Brown did admit that in his ten years in this role at the city, he had not seen any other homes that have been approved by the Cays HOA with a plane fuselage or similar features on its roof.

“The [Coronado Cays] HOA is responsible for enforcing their rules and regulations,” he said. “The City is not a part of that process.”

The home at 15 Sandpiper, otherwise known as “Casa Faten: The Jet House,” is being built by a developer named Donatello Bonasera Development, LLC. According an email from the Donatello Bonasera Development Team, the developer is “fully confident in our legally approved plans.”

He wrote that the controversy has been driven by “a small minority of neighbors,” who have “employed various immature and desperate tactics” ranging from group chats, websites, inflatable displays, yard signs, and legal action.

“[They are doing this] in an attempt to steer public opinion, and dictate how a property owner should build his personal vacation home. These efforts have not succeeded,” he wrote.

He said he believes the actions of this group do not represent the broader Coronado community.

“The owner’s legal team is fully prepared to defend his rights in court — whether facing a single neighbor or an entire neighborhood — and will do so with courtesy and professionalism until the matter reaches its conclusion,” he wrote.

Cays resident Carol Gallegos says she thinks the entire thing boils down to money. She says she was frustrated by the Cays HOA when they refused to allow stairs outside of the ADU she built for her son-in-law, a disabled vet. The stairs were recommended by her contractor for fire safety.

“I think it has to do with money. If you have money, you can get it done,” she said.

She thinks that the jet fuselage is an eyesore.

“It’s ridiculous, and it’s not fair to the rest of the community,” she said. “It sets a bad precedent. Anyone can come up with some fantastical, amusement park-style addition.”

As far as the developer of the Jet House, he says he has complied with the law so far, and will continue to do so…regardless of the outcome in September.

“We will respectfully abide by the court’s decision,” he said.





