Thursday, August 13, 2026
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Throwback Thursday: Coronado High School principal and students discuss dress code (1969)

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for sharing this throwback video that features Coronado High School in 1969 and some familiar faces:

CBS 8:

September 17, 1969, TV 8 Reporter Nicki Pierce went to Coronado High School to discuss the dress code. This was part of a series called ‘Young America.’ Original script: Coronado High School is featured today on Young America due to some recent discussion over dress codes and the inability to buy skirts long enough to meet some of the required inch regulations. Principal Robert J. Oliver and students weighed in. It seems, as we go to the various campuses, that most of the educators and students involved, with the exception of extremists, would just as soon make the dress code issues no issue and go on with the business of educating.

For more Throwback Thursday memories, click HERE.

 



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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