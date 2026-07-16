Celebrate Park and Recreation Month with free, family-friendly events in Coronado

July is National Park and Recreation Month, and Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is inviting the community to join in a variety of free and family-friendly events celebrating the important role parks and recreation plays in bringing people together.

Observed each July by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month recognizes the impact parks, recreation programs, and the professionals behind them have on building healthy, connected communities.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to take part in activities throughout the month, with several events still ahead.

On Friday, July 17, the City will celebrate Parks & Recreation Professionals Day at the Coronado Community Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Upcoming activities include:

Slice of Summer Open House at the Spreckels Center on Friday, July 17, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

at the Spreckels Center on Friday, July 17, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Parks & Recreation Professionals Day at the Community Center on Friday, July 17, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

at the Community Center on Friday, July 17, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. BOGO Kayak & Stand-Up Paddleboard Rentals on Monday, July 20

on Monday, July 20 Pops and Drops at the Skatepark on Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m..

on Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.. Free Water Exercise Class on Monday, July 27, beginning at noon

This year’s national theme, “The Power of Parks and Recreation,” celebrates the positive impact local parks and recreation programs have on physical health, mental well-being, and community connections.

The City encourages residents to share what parks and recreation mean to them on social media using #ThePowerOf and tagging Coronado Recreation and Golf Services.

For a complete calendar of events and additional information, visit the City’s Recreation and Golf Services webpage.

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