Monday, July 13, 2026
Community News

News briefs: CJWC new board, Hoopla, Del summer, Harbor Island plans

3 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Left to right: VP: Samecia Harbaugh. 2nd VP: Sara France. 3rd VP: Marissa Nagler. Treasurer: Jeannine Savory. Secretary: Jen Kaminski. President: Chelsea Fox. Social Chair: Kirstin Roberts. Publicity: Melissa Peirce. Parliamentarian: Megan White. Historian: Katie Quartuccio. Alternate: Yazra Holcomb. Amenities: Alysia Poe.

CJWC announces 2026–27 board

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club has announced its board of directors for the 2026–27 club year, which begins in August. Chelsea Fox will continue serving as president, joined by First Vice President Samecia Harbaugh, Second Vice President Sara France, Third Vice President Marissa Nagler, Treasurer Jeannine Savory, Secretary Jen Kaminski, Parliamentarian Megan White, Historian Katie Quartuccio, Publicity Chair Melissa Peirce, Amenities Chair Alysia Poe, Social Chair Kirstin Roberts, and Alternate Yazra Holcomb.

The incoming board will lead the organization’s fundraising, volunteer, and community service efforts throughout the coming year.

Library adds Hoopla to expanding digital collection

Coronado Public Library cardholders now have access to Hoopla, a digital service offering more than two million eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, comics, and more, thanks to support from the Friends of the Coronado Public Library. The new platform joins the Library’s existing digital resources, including Libby, CloudLibrary, Kanopy, and Biblio+, giving patrons even more ways to borrow books and stream entertainment from home or on the go.

The addition follows several recent upgrades to the Library’s online services, including a redesigned mobile app and an updated catalog that integrates physical and digital collections into a single search. Library cardholders can access Hoopla through the Library’s catalog or the Hoopla app. Those who don’t yet have a library card are encouraged to stop by the Library to sign up.

The Del adds summer wellness series, Nobu lunch special

Hotel del Coronado is launching a new summer wellness series in partnership with lululemon, featuring free Saturday morning fitness classes on Del Beach. The series includes sculpt, yoga, and Pilates sessions through Aug. 15, with registration opening 14 days before each class. The inaugural workout on July 18 with celebrity trainer Megan Roup is already sold out, but additional classes remain on the schedule.

The Del is also introducing a new Summer Bento Box lunch at Nobu Del Coronado, available daily from noon to 3 p.m. The $70 multi-course meal features sushi, rock shrimp tempura, the restaurant’s signature black cod, salad, rice, and vegetables tossed in a spicy garlic sauce.

Public review begins for Harbor Island redevelopment, Topgolf project

The Port of San Diego has released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed East Harbor Island Redevelopment project, which includes plans for a Topgolf entertainment venue, a new 10-acre public waterfront park, a waterfront promenade, additional dining and entertainment concepts, and related infrastructure improvements. The project site is on East Harbor Island, across from San Diego International Airport. The Draft EIR is available for public review online and at designated locations through 5 p.m. on Aug. 24, when the public comment period closes. The release of the Draft EIR does not mean the project has been approved. The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners is expected to consider the Final EIR and related project approvals later this year.

The Draft EIR and instructions for submitting comments are available on the Port of San Diego’s website.

Coronado property values top $14 billion on 2026 tax roll

Coronado’s total assessed property value reached a record $14.47 billion on the 2026 San Diego County tax roll, a 6.07% increase from last year, according to the San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk’s Office. Countywide, the assessed value of taxable property reached a record $845 billion, up 4.86% from 2025. The higher assessed values are expected to generate about $8.1 billion in property tax revenue to support local governments, schools, fire districts, water agencies, and other public services. Proposition 13 continues to limit annual assessed value increases for most existing property owners to no more than 2%, with larger increases generally occurring only when properties change ownership or undergo new construction.

 

 



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Coronado Times Staff
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