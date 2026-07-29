Expand your horizons with Osher Lifelong Learning

Feed your curiosity with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s weekly video lecture series at the John D. Spreckels Center. From fascinating topics and thought-provoking discussions to opportunities to explore subjects in greater depth, these engaging presentations offer participiants and opportunity to learn, reflect, and discuss with others who share a curiosity for the world around them.

Classes meet Tuesdays at 10 a.m., and registration for the August series is now open. Enroll for the full month, with fees ranging from $20 to $35 depending on residency and eligible senior discounts, or attend individual sessions for an $8 drop-in fee.

To register, visit the John D. Spreckels Center Front Desk at 1019 Seventh Street, call 619-522-7343, or sign up online for August here.





