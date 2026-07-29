Thursday, July 30, 2026
Education

Expand your horizons with Osher Lifelong Learning

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Feed your curiosity with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s weekly video lecture series at the John D. Spreckels Center. From fascinating topics and thought-provoking discussions to opportunities to explore subjects in greater depth, these engaging presentations offer participiants and opportunity to learn, reflect, and discuss with others who share a curiosity for the world around them.

Classes meet Tuesdays at 10 a.m., and registration for the August series is now open. Enroll for the full month, with fees ranging from $20 to $35 depending on residency and eligible senior discounts, or attend individual sessions for an $8 drop-in fee.

To register, visit the John D. Spreckels Center Front Desk at 1019 Seventh Street, call 619-522-7343, or sign up online for August here.



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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