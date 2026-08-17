Coronado Schools Foundation’s “The Golden Gala” is one month away

The Coronado Schools Foundation’s annual gala returns to the Hotel del Coronado on Sept. 12, with this year’s event, “The Golden Gala,” presented by the Kato Family. The elegant evening will celebrate education, philanthropy, and the community support that makes a lasting impact on Coronado students.

Tickets are now on sale for what will be a glamorous night that includes dinner, drinks, and dancing. The festivities kick off with a champagne reception in the garden before guests move to the Ocean Ballroom for a decadent dinner with world-class wines, entertainment, and secret surprises sprinkled throughout the evening. Inspired by old-world glamour and vintage couture, guests are encouraged to dress for an evening of timeless style.

Back this year is “The Gala After Dark,” the official CSF Gala afterparty, hosted by the Canu Family. The intimate late-night experience will feature a speakeasy, casino tables, drinks, dancing, and a late-night snack for ticketholders.

A highlight of the evening will be the Golden Auction, featuring one-of-a-kind live auction items and experiences. Proceeds from the auction, along with gala donations, sponsorships, and ticket sales, directly support STEM and arts programs for Coronado students.

Tables and tickets are now on sale, and CSF is also accepting donations for its annual online auction that accompanies the gala. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to donate an auction item, visit csfkids.org or email [email protected].

The Coronado Schools Foundation extends its gratitude to the families, businesses, and community leaders supporting this year’s gala, including the Kato Family, the Canu Family, Dr. Stephen Dao & Dr. Sherry Oung of Coronado Family Dentistry, Discflo, Hotel del Coronado, Fox Restaurants, The Clements Group, Jimmy Chase Financial, Thrasher Pest Control, Dr. Wael Kouli of Esthetica, Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor Ken Morris, the Benzian family, Jessica Cunningham of Helms Briscoe, Molly McKay of McKay & Associates, IVT Yacht Sales, Nicolls Design Build, the Cutler Family, the McBee Family, Boney’s Bayside Market, Christian Rice, Clarke Construction, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Lee Fox, Katie Herrick Group, Dr. Joe Mullins of Mullins Orthodontic, Cal Private Bank, Cavanaugh Construction, Coronado Eagle & Journal, Crown City Magazine and Shay Studios.





