Thursday, August 27, 2026
City of CoronadoCommunity News

City council candidate forum to be held Sept. 9

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Coronado residents will have an opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for Coronado City Council during a public candidate forum on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Coronado Unified School District Boardroom, 201 Sixth St.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the forum will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m.

The forum is being hosted by the Coronado Democratic Club as a community service and is open to the public. The program is intended to give Coronado voters an opportunity to learn more about the candidates, their priorities, and their positions on issues affecting the city.

Coronado resident and Vietnam War veteran Dan Brancaccio will serve as moderator, asking questions of all participating candidates and providing each candidate equal time to respond. Questions will focus on issues of importance to Coronado residents and the future of the community.

All candidates running for Coronado City Council are being invited to participate.

The forum is not a club endorsement event, and participation does not constitute an endorsement by the Coronado Democratic Club. Its purpose is to provide voters with an informative and respectful setting in which they can hear directly from those seeking to represent them on the Coronado City Council.

Additional information, including the names of participating candidates, will be announced as the event approaches.

This is not a Coronado Unified School District sponsored event.



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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