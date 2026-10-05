Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Sports

Islanders girls earn league win, boys show strength at cluster opener

1 min.
George Green
George Green

We had our first league cluster meet last Thursday at Morley Field. Head Cross Country Coach, Pete Wilson, provides the details below.

Coronado High School cross country opened Eastern League competition Thursday, Oct. 1, at Morley Field, with the varsity girls earning a league victory and several Islander boys turning in strong performances in the Open race.

The Coronado varsity girls defeated Crawford and battled San Diego High to a close 30–26 decision. The varsity girls will have a chance for revenge on October 15, when the teams meet again at Eastern League Cluster #3.

Start of Girls’ Race. Visible in photo (L-R) Maya Wilson, Carly DeVore, Vivian Scott, Lily Humphrey. Photo by George Green

Senior Vivian Scott led the Islanders over the 3.11-mile course, finishing 12th overall in 22:31.7. Senior Maya Wilson followed closely, placing 14th in 22:49.1. Carly DeVore, Lily Humphrey, and Teaghan Carpenito completed Coronado’s five varsity scorers.

Coronado was also represented in the girls’ Open race by juniors Annalei Berke and Ava Schlomer.

Sophomore Evan Russo won the 50-runner race, covering the 3.11-mile course in 18:18.0. Junior Ziggy Raunig placed fourth in 19:14.2, while junior Sebastian Tamariz finished eighth in 19:55.3, giving Coronado three runners among the top eight.

Start of boys’ Open Race. L-R: Felix Scott, Ziggy Raunig, Daniel Turner, Sebastian Tamariz, Oliver Surdykowski, Jacob Ingold, Timothy Gilbert, Evan Russo. Photo by George Green

The strong front running helped Coronado finish third among five scoring teams, just one point behind St. Augustine, 62–61.

Senior Oliver Surdykowski finished in 22:09.3, sophomore Jacob Ingold ran 22:35.0, and junior Timothy Gilbert followed in 22:49.4. Freshman Felix Scott and sophomore Daniel Turner rounded out Coronado’s finishers.

With Eastern League Cluster #2 canceled because of anticipated heat, the Islanders now have an additional week of training before returning to league competition at Cluster #3 on Oct. 15.

For the varsity girls, that means another opportunity against San Diego High — and a chance to turn a four-point loss into a league victory.



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George Green
George Green
Assistant Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

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