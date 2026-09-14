Monday, September 14, 2026
Sports

Russo leads Coronado at New Balance River Park Invitational

2 min.
George Green
George Green

Head Cross Country Coach Pete Wilson supplies the details of last week’s Invite at River Park.

The Coronado High School cross country team continued its early-season progress at the New Balance San Diego River Park Invitational, highlighted by a top-10 performance from sophomore Evan Russo, a sub-20 breakthrough from Diego Ibarra Cruz, and strong performances throughout the Islanders’ lineup.

Evan Russo (400). Photo by George Green

Russo delivered Coronado’s top performance of the meet, covering the three-mile varsity course in a personal-best 16:37.26 to finish eighth overall. The sophomore was also the only underclassman to finish in the top 10, competing at the front of a field dominated by juniors and seniors.

Behind Russo, sophomore Ayrton Reyes finished 47th in a personal-best 17:52.47, while junior Ziggy Raunig was close behind in 49th with a personal-best 18:01.79. The trio gave Coronado three runners among the first 50 finishers in the varsity boys race.

Ayrton Reyes center (399). Photo by George Green

One of the day’s biggest breakthroughs belonged to sophomore Diego Ibarra Cruz, who broke the 20-minute barrier for the first time, running a personal-best 19:40.03 for three miles. Diego has continued to make an impact in his first cross-country season and took another major step forward at River Park.

Diego Ibarra Cruz (394). Photo by George Green

Junior Timothy Gilbert, senior Oliver Surdykowski and sophomore Jacob Ingold also completed the three-mile varsity race for Coronado, adding depth behind the Islanders’ front group.

Oliver Surdykowski (402) and Jacob Ingold (395). Photo by George Green

Freshman Felix Scott represented Coronado in the Division 2 Frosh-Soph race, taking on the 2.55-mile course and continuing to gain valuable experience in his first high school cross-country season.

On the girls’ side, senior Carly Devore led the Islanders with a 39th-place finish in 22:48.97. Senior Lily Humphrey followed in 46th at 23:11.86, giving Coronado two runners among the first 50 finishers in the Division 2 varsity race.

Teaghan Carpenito, Olivia Barker, and Ava Schlomer also completed the varsity course for Coronado, contributing to the Islanders’ effort and continuing to build racing experience as the season moves toward league competition.

River Park Girls (L-R): Vivian Scott, Lily Humphrey, Carly DeVore, Ava Schlomer, Teaghan Carpenito, Olivia Barker: Photo by Travis Barker

For senior Vivian Scott, the afternoon ended without a finishing time, but certainly not without an effort. Scott gave the race everything she had before being unable to finish, an effort that won’t appear in the final results but was no less meaningful to her teammates and coaches.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

George Green
George Green
Assistant Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coronado Cross Country shines at CCA Raven Invitational

Sports

Coronado Cross Country opens season at Vaquero Stampede

Sports

Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament returns to Coronado in September

Sports

Coronado’s Ryan Seggerman wins first-ever ATP tennis title

Sports

Coronado father and son earn return trip to the U.S. National Lawn Bowling Championships

Community News

29th Annual Low Tide Ride and Stride draws almost 700 participants

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Xavier Marsh wins two gold medals at State Track Meet

Sports

Coronado Islander Xavier Marsh qualifies for state track meet

Sports

Track & Field CIF Division 3 Finals

Sports

Central League Track & Field Finals

Sports

Islander Track & Field at the Frosh/Soph Championships

Sports

Islander Girls Track & Field team wins League Championship

More Local News

City Council agenda: North Island fast entry lanes, Civil Service Commission appointments, city contracts

City of Coronado

Myths and facts about preservation of historic homes in Coronado

History

Tavern: Community, connection and one hell of a pork chop

Dining

A haunted tour of the ghostly legends at the Hotel del Coronado

Entertainment

County approves $5.8 million to plan its own fix for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

City Council agenda: North Island fast entry lanes, Civil Service Commission...