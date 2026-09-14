Russo leads Coronado at New Balance River Park Invitational

Head Cross Country Coach Pete Wilson supplies the details of last week’s Invite at River Park.

The Coronado High School cross country team continued its early-season progress at the New Balance San Diego River Park Invitational, highlighted by a top-10 performance from sophomore Evan Russo, a sub-20 breakthrough from Diego Ibarra Cruz, and strong performances throughout the Islanders’ lineup.

Russo delivered Coronado’s top performance of the meet, covering the three-mile varsity course in a personal-best 16:37.26 to finish eighth overall. The sophomore was also the only underclassman to finish in the top 10, competing at the front of a field dominated by juniors and seniors.

Behind Russo, sophomore Ayrton Reyes finished 47th in a personal-best 17:52.47, while junior Ziggy Raunig was close behind in 49th with a personal-best 18:01.79. The trio gave Coronado three runners among the first 50 finishers in the varsity boys race.

One of the day’s biggest breakthroughs belonged to sophomore Diego Ibarra Cruz, who broke the 20-minute barrier for the first time, running a personal-best 19:40.03 for three miles. Diego has continued to make an impact in his first cross-country season and took another major step forward at River Park.

Junior Timothy Gilbert, senior Oliver Surdykowski and sophomore Jacob Ingold also completed the three-mile varsity race for Coronado, adding depth behind the Islanders’ front group.

Freshman Felix Scott represented Coronado in the Division 2 Frosh-Soph race, taking on the 2.55-mile course and continuing to gain valuable experience in his first high school cross-country season.

On the girls’ side, senior Carly Devore led the Islanders with a 39th-place finish in 22:48.97. Senior Lily Humphrey followed in 46th at 23:11.86, giving Coronado two runners among the first 50 finishers in the Division 2 varsity race.

Teaghan Carpenito, Olivia Barker, and Ava Schlomer also completed the varsity course for Coronado, contributing to the Islanders’ effort and continuing to build racing experience as the season moves toward league competition.

For senior Vivian Scott, the afternoon ended without a finishing time, but certainly not without an effort. Scott gave the race everything she had before being unable to finish, an effort that won’t appear in the final results but was no less meaningful to her teammates and coaches.





