Coronado Cross Country shines at CCA Raven Invitational

The Islander Cross Country Team attended thier second Invite of the season on Saturday, Sept. 5. Head Cross Country Coach Pete Wilson supplies the details below.

Islander Girls Finish Second as Personal Bests Highlight Strong Night

Coronado High School Cross Country took another major step forward Saturday night at the CCA Raven XC 3-mile Invitational, highlighted by a second-place team finish by the Coronado girls and a series of personal-best performances throughout the Islanders’ lineup.

Senior Vivian Scott led the Coronado girls with a personal best 20:27, continuing her strong start to the season.

Senior Carly DeVore turned in a strong race for the Islanders, while senior Lily Humphrey added another personal best with a 22:41.

One of the most important performances of the night came from junior Teaghan Carpinito, who stepped up to compete alongside Coronado’s seniors when her team needed her. Carpinito responded with a personal-best 23:26, improving her previous three-mile best by more than 1 minute and 38 seconds and helping the Islanders secure their second-place team finish.

Junior Ava Schlomer also represented Coronado in the 1.5-mile race.

The Coronado boys had plenty to celebrate as well

Sophomore Evan Russo led the Islanders with an outstanding personal-best 16:51, finishing 21st in a 300-runner sophomore field. Breaking the 17-minute barrier represents another major step forward for Russo early in the season.

Fellow sophomore Ayrton Reyes broke the 18-minute barrier with a personal best of 17:54. He literally left it all on the course, including his breakfast and lunch, after crossing the finish line.

Juniors Ziggy Raunig led Coronado’s junior boys, while Sebastian Tamariz delivered a personal-best 19:04, improving his previous best by more than a minute.

But perhaps the biggest breakthrough belonged to sophomore Jameson “J-Money” Laaperi. J-Money ran a personal-best 20:28, taking an incredible 2 minutes and 35 seconds off his previous three-mile best. It was no accident, just a lot of hard work.

Timothy Gilbert, Wyatt Barratt, Oliver Surdykowski, and freshman Felix Scott rounded out Coronado’s boys’ finishers.

For Coronado, the night represented more than individual times. The girls’ second-place finish showed what can happen when athletes compete for one another, while the numerous personal bests demonstrated the progress being made throughout the program.

There’s Still Time to Join!

Coronado Cross Country welcomes freshman and sophomore girls and boys looking to compete, build fitness, or prepare for a winter or spring sport. Morning and afternoon workouts are available.

Interested? Contact Coach Wilson at [email protected].

Come run with us!





