Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Sports

Islander Track & Field at the Frosh/Soph Championships

2 min.
George Green
George Green

A small group of Coronado freshmen and sophomore track & field athletes attended the Frosh/Soph championships over the weekend. Head Coach Cameron Gary shares the details:

On April 25, the Islanders sent a contingent of seven athletes to the Dick Wilkins Frosh/Soph Championships, held at Del Norte high school. This meet originated a few decades ago to celebrate and recognize the top-performing freshman and sophomore athletes in the San Diego CIF section. The meet has grown to the point where nearly every school in the section takes part. This year’s competition featured entries from 82 schools, with athletes competing solely against other athletes in their same grade. Acceptance into this meet is predicated on an athlete’s prior documented performances. Therefore, an athlete must be among the top 20–30 athletes in their event within their respective grades. This year, 76 schools from throughout the section were represented

The Islanders were led by a personal best (PB) performance by Keigan Souder, who threw a distance of 35’0.5” in the Freshman Invitational Shot Put. This placed him 16th overall. Souder doubled back to finish 7th in the Discus, with a throw of 94’2”. He was joined by fellow Islander discus thrower Landon Nesbitt in the latter event, with Nesbitt throwing 87’6” to finish 12th.

Keigan Souder (left) and Landon Nesbitt were the Islander throwers at the Frosh/Soph championships. Photos by George Green
Jeremiah Albrektsen. Photo by Phil Grooms

In the other field events, Jeremiah Albrektsen jumped 5’7” to finish 10th in the Sophomore Invitational High Jump. Claudia Wagner jumped 30’3.5” to finish 13th in the Sophomore Invitational Triple Jump. And Liam Morocco jumped 18’10.5” to finish 11th in the Sophomore Invitational Long Jump.

Claudia Wagner (left) and Liam Morocco were the horizontal jumpers for the home team. Photos by George Green

In the running events, Islander sprinter Ah’Mahn Oliver ran a time of 11.43 seconds to finish 7th in the Sophomore Invitational 100m Dash. And Ayrton Reyes ran a time of 2:15.46 to finish 12th in the Freshman Invitational 800m Run.

Ah’Mahn Oliver (left) and Ayrton Reyes were our runners in the 100 and 800 meter events. Photos by George Green

The Islanders initially qualified eight athletes into the meet. However, one (Noah Jones) was unable to participate due to a season-ending foot injury. Going into the meet, Jones was the #1 seed in the Sophomore Invitational Long Jump.

 



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George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

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