VFW Auxiliary announces Summer Sunday Picnics at the Post – Dine-in or Take-out

Sunday dinner in Coronado just got tastier – and easier to enjoy. This summer, Coronado VFW Post 2422 Auxiliary is shaking up its Sunday steak dinner tradition with a new menu offered as the “best meal, best deal in town” – and it’s the most picnic- and park-friendly yet.

Beginning Sunday, May 31, and every Sunday through August, the Auxiliary and Post 2422 will offer a rotating menu of lighter, picnic-style fare to please the casual Sunday diner and be perfectly timed for take-out in-tune with the Sunday Concerts in the Park. Each meal includes an entrée, sides, and dessert, and rotates weekly between burgers, pulled pork, and grilled chicken on a fresh green salad for a suggested donation of $15. Dinners are available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals are prepared fresh to order and packaged for quick and easy take-out to the park; or relax and pull up a chair on the VFW courtyard lawn and listen to the concert music in the distance.

The new dinner format replaces the Post’s traditional sit-down steak and salmon dinners, which have been a Sunday tradition for decades. Auxiliary president Sarah Kaufmann explained, “The change is designed to offer great flavorful food for a great price with faster service for our guests — and with less prep time in the kitchen for our volunteers. The VFW Sunday Picnics at the Post will be an easy, tasty dining option for all — and especially, for summer concert picnicking!”

VFW Post 2422

557 Orange Avenue

The VFW is a not-for-profit organization. Meals purchased are tax-deductible.

All proceeds benefit programs for Veterans, local active-duty military and their families, and Post 2422 building maintenance.





