Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Dining

VFW Auxiliary announces Summer Sunday Picnics at the Post – Dine-in or Take-out

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Sunday dinner in Coronado just got tastier – and easier to enjoy. This summer, Coronado VFW Post 2422 Auxiliary is shaking up its Sunday steak dinner tradition with a new menu offered as the “best meal, best deal in town” – and it’s the most picnic- and park-friendly yet.

Beginning Sunday, May 31, and every Sunday through August, the Auxiliary and Post 2422 will offer a rotating menu of lighter, picnic-style fare to please the casual Sunday diner and be perfectly timed for take-out in-tune with the Sunday Concerts in the Park. Each meal includes an entrée, sides, and dessert, and rotates weekly between burgers, pulled pork, and grilled chicken on a fresh green salad for a suggested donation of $15. Dinners are available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals are prepared fresh to order and packaged for quick and easy take-out to the park; or relax and pull up a chair on the VFW courtyard lawn and listen to the concert music in the distance.

The new dinner format replaces the Post’s traditional sit-down steak and salmon dinners, which have been a Sunday tradition for decades. Auxiliary president Sarah Kaufmann explained, “The change is designed to offer great flavorful food for a great price with faster service for our guests — and with less prep time in the kitchen for our volunteers. The VFW Sunday Picnics at the Post will be an easy, tasty dining option for all — and especially, for summer concert picnicking!”

VFW Post 2422
557 Orange Avenue

The VFW is a not-for-profit organization. Meals purchased are tax-deductible.

All proceeds benefit programs for Veterans, local active-duty military and their families, and Post 2422 building maintenance.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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