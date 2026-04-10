Coronado Promenade Concerts releases 2026 Concerts in the Park schedule

The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors has unveiled the full schedule for its 2026 summer season, featuring 17 concerts.

“We are celebrating 56 fabulous years of wonderful music and are exceptionally excited for this summer,” said Board President Cathy Brown in a statement. “We are welcoming back audience favorites from last year and years past, along with four new bands bringing fresh sounds — and yes, ABBAFab is back! We are also proud to announce that on August 23rd, we will celebrate America’s and the U.S. Navy’s 250th Birthday with the fan-favorite Nashville band SixWire, along with two very special guest performers.”

Concerts are held every Sunday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend at Spreckels Park, beginning at 6:00pm unless otherwise noted.

The 56th season kicks off on May 24 with the Coronado Concert Band at 4:30p.m., followed by Coronado’s own Busted Spurs making its Concerts in the Park debut at 6:30 p.m.

A fun new dance band, Blue Breeze, takes the stage on June 7, followed by another new addition, Journeymen, on June 14. The Father’s Day concert on June 21 will feature Coronado’s own Crown Town, with the high-energy swing band Big Time Operator performing on June 28.

The next month opens July 5 with Nate Nathan & the McDaddy O’s, followed by the return of The Pine Mountain Logs on July 12th. ABBAFab will have everyone dancing on July 19th, and Coronado’s own Ron’s Garage wraps up the month on July 26.

August brings five jam-packed Sundays filled with new, returning, tribute, and military bands as we celebrate the Navy’s 250th anniversary. Cassie B kicks off the month on Aug. 2 with her powerful vocals, followed by lively yacht rock from High Tide Society. Perfect Blend brings a fresh take on classic hits from the ’70s and beyond on Aug. 16.

The highly anticipated Military Appreciation Concert returns on Aug. 23. Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band will open at 4:30pm, followed by the Military Award Program at 5:30pm. At 6:00pm, SixWire will take the stage for an unforgettable evening. The month concludes on Aug. 30 with Southern California’s premier Eagles tribute band, Desperado.

The season wraps up on September 6th with Coronado’s own high-energy dance band, The Suenamis.

The Board extends its sincerest and heartfelt thanks to its generous sponsors, including The Auen Foundation, Arlene Inch, the City of Coronado, The Del Club, Coronado Woman’s Club, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, Linda & Rich Hascup, Debbie & Pat Starke, Friends of Tom Chestnut, Coronado Community Foundation, FOCUS, Karen Greenberg & Steve Pittendrigh, The Canu Family, CalPrivate Bank, Coronado Shores Company, Coronado Real Estate Association, Brigantine Family of Restaurants, SHARP Coronado Hospital, The O’Briens at PorchLight Realty, Dotty & Kurt Hummeldorf, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Mortgage, Stay Coronado, Diane Jolley & Bill Subang, Coronado Chamber of Commerce, California American Water, Rotary Club of Coronado, and Peggy & John Duncan.

A special thank you is also extended to additional Military Appreciation Concert contributors: Megan Keller, Brian Cooper, Jacqueline & Eric Trapp, Kelly & Russ Kindorf, Brenda & Dave Beverly, and Hayley Beard of Edward Jones Investments.

These beloved community events are made possible through the support of the City of Coronado, along with the generosity of sponsors, donors, advertisers, and community contributions to the iconic red donation buckets.

For more information, please contact [email protected] .





