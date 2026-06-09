Free Summer Shuttle returns to Coronado through Labor Day

The City of Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle bus program is up and running for the 2026 summer season, providing convenient, fare-free transportation for residents and visitors through Labor Day weekend.

The Summer Shuttle began service on June 7 and will operate daily through September 7. Three brightly colored San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) buses run along the existing 904 bus route around the Village area of Coronado seven days a week. The buses operate in 20-minute intervals from 9 am to 8 pm.

To accommodate increased activity during NASCAR race weekend (June 20-21), an additional shuttle bus will be added to the Village route, providing more frequent service for residents and visitors traveling throughout Coronado.

The Free Summer Shuttle will also provide special service to the Coronado Cays community on July 4. The Cays shuttle will operate from 7:30 am to 11 pm in approximately 30-minute intervals, traveling between the northeast corner of Coronado Cays and Grand Caribe and the southerly corner of Avenida de las Arenas and Silver Strand Boulevard, providing access to Independence Day activities throughout the community.

The Summer Shuttle program is operated by MTS and funded by the City of Coronado. The City has offered the free service since 2013 as part of its ongoing efforts to improve mobility and reduce vehicle trips during the busy summer season.

The colorful shuttle bus wraps are sponsored by Discover Coronado and help create a distinctive Coronado experience while promoting local attractions and businesses throughout the summer season.

“Discover Coronado is thrilled to be part of this annual program, providing free transportation throughout the summer for both residents and visitors,” said Claudia Ludlow, Board Chair of Discover Coronado. “It’s a true testament to who we are as a community, making sure everyone can get around easily and enjoy all that Coronado has to offer. Thank you to all the partners and organizations who help make this valuable community program possible.”

For route information, schedules, and shuttle maps, visit coronado.ca.us/summershuttle.





