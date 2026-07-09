Thursday, July 9, 2026
Stage

From ragtime to rock: “American Rhythm” returns to Lamb’s Players Theatre

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

A Lamb’s Players Theatre favorite is back on stage this summer as American Rhythm returns to Coronado, celebrating a century of American music through live performances, singing, and dance. The production opened July 1 and continues through Sept. 27.

Originally created by Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington in 2000, American Rhythm has become one of Lamb’s signature productions, with previous revivals in 2007 and 2016. The musical revue takes audiences on a journey through 100 years of American musical styles, featuring everything from ragtime and barbershop to swing, jazz, and rock ‘n’ roll.

The production is directed by Meads, with musical direction by Eggington and choreography by Colleen Kollar Smith.

The cast features Van Angelo, Angela Chatelain Avila, Josh Bradford, Ashley Chavarria, Michael Louis Cusimano, Caitie Grady, Sydney Joyner, Natasha Reese, Caleb Schanzenbach, and Joy Yandell-Hall, accompanied by a live band including Ben Read, Dave Rumley, Oliver Shirley, Russ Mitchel, Rik Ogden, Stephanie Schmitz, and Logan Stevens.

Performances are scheduled Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m.; Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $48 to $118, with discounts available for seniors and veterans. Active-duty military members, youth ages 5–17, and members of Lamb’s free <35 Club (ages 18–34) receive half-price admission.

For tickets and additional information, visit Lamb’s Players Theatre’s website or call the box office at 619-437-6000.



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Coronado Times Staff
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