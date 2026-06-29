Monday, June 29, 2026
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Coronado Junior Woman’s Club awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships to four graduates

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Recipients of the 2026 Marilyn Foster Scholarships pose with representatives of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club after receiving $2,500 scholarships recognizing their commitment to community service. Left to right, front row: Grace Elardo, Quinn Riebe, Elleaire Lyons, Morgan Maske. Back row: Chelsea Fox, Heather Barnett, Sasha Vido, Melissa Peirce, Megan Heacock White, Mercedes Armendariz. Courtesy photo

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) has awarded four Marilyn Foster Scholarships to graduating Coronado High School seniors in recognition of their commitment to community service.

This year’s recipients are Morgan Maske, Grace Elardo, Quinn Riebe, and Elleaire Lyons. Each student received a $2,500 scholarship, with the funds sent directly to their college or university.

Now in its 15th year, the Marilyn Foster Scholarship honors the legacy of longtime Coronado resident and CJWC member Marilyn Foster. A military spouse, award-winning gardener, and dedicated volunteer, Foster believed that strong communities are built by people who give back.

The scholarship recognizes graduating young women from Coronado who have demonstrated a commitment to serving their community and show promise for continued leadership and volunteerism in the future.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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