Coronado Junior Woman’s Club awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships to four graduates

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) has awarded four Marilyn Foster Scholarships to graduating Coronado High School seniors in recognition of their commitment to community service.

This year’s recipients are Morgan Maske, Grace Elardo, Quinn Riebe, and Elleaire Lyons. Each student received a $2,500 scholarship, with the funds sent directly to their college or university.

Now in its 15th year, the Marilyn Foster Scholarship honors the legacy of longtime Coronado resident and CJWC member Marilyn Foster. A military spouse, award-winning gardener, and dedicated volunteer, Foster believed that strong communities are built by people who give back.

The scholarship recognizes graduating young women from Coronado who have demonstrated a commitment to serving their community and show promise for continued leadership and volunteerism in the future.





