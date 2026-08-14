Beginner machine piecing and quilting class offered at Spreckels Center this fall

Ready to discover the joy of quilting? The John D. Spreckels Center is offering an eight-week, beginner-friendly quilting class for sewists who are comfortable using a sewing machine and want to learn the basics of quilt-making.

The class will meet Fridays from Sept. 4 through Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. Registration ranges from $60 to $83, depending on residency and applicable senior discounts.

Students will create a simple quilt top while learning essential quilting terms, tools, and techniques. Participants will also learn how to select fabrics and read quilt patterns.

Several instructors will be available throughout the course to provide guidance, answer questions, and help students build their quilting skills.

Please note: Students must bring their own sewing machine and supplies to class.

To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.





