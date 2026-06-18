Road to the world stage begins at Little Rascalz Soccer & Stuff Camp

Give your little one a summer filled with fun, friendship, and adventure at Little Rascalz Soccer & Stuff Camp.

Designed for children ages 3–6, this action-packed camp combines soccer with other fun activities like T-shirt decorating, water balloon games, the famous Bear Hunt, Pirate Day, and more. Campers will stay active, build social skills, and enjoy plenty of outdoor fun in a safe, age-appropriate environment.

Camp meets Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sunset Park (* Mondays at Tidelands Park). Children must be potty trained to participate. To learn more or secure your spot, visit coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





