Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Lecture Series at John D. Spreckels Center

Expand your knowledge and engage in thought-provoking discussions through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego. Designed for adults age 50 and up, this four-week series, hosted at the John D. Spreckels Center, features live or recorded Zoom lectures presented by university instructors and streamed in the Activity Room. Participants are encouraged to stay after each presentation for questions and group discussion, creating an interactive and enriching learning experience.

Tuesdays, July 7–28

10 a.m. to 12 noon

Cost: $20–$30, based on residency and senior discount eligibility

Lecture Topics:

July 7: How to Practice Compassion for Self and Others

How to Practice Compassion for Self and Others July 14: How Metabolic Alterations Trigger and Treat Disease

How Metabolic Alterations Trigger and Treat Disease July 21: AI Methods: How They Work, Their Limitations, and How They Can Assist in Research

AI Methods: How They Work, Their Limitations, and How They Can Assist in Research July 28: Strategic Issues in the 21st Century Arctic

Join fellow learners in exploring new ideas, expanding your perspective, and staying intellectually engaged through meaningful discussion and exploration.

To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.





