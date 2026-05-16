Ukulele 101 is back in six-session series

Ukulele 101 returns this season to the John D. Spreckels Center for a fun and engaging introduction to one of the world’s happiest instruments. Held Mondays from June 15 to July 20, 5–6 p.m., this beginner-friendly class teaches students basic chords, simple strumming patterns, fingerstyle techniques, and how to read tablature. Participants will build confidence while playing familiar songs in a relaxed and social environment. Ukuleles are provided for both in-class and at-home practice. Pricing begins at $140 for senior residents and varies based on discount eligibility.

To register, call 619-522-7343, visit CivicRec, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.





