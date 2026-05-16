Saturday, May 16, 2026
Community NewsEducation

Art presentation series: Women in Mexican Muralism

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The John D. Spreckels Center presents a three-part Art Presentation Series exploring the work and influence of women muralists in twentieth-century Mexican art following the Mexican Revolution. Led by Dr. Maria Del Carmen Perez T., the course highlights nine influential artists whose contributions helped shape Mexico’s cultural and artistic history while challenging the traditional view of muralism as a male-dominated movement.

Through the engaging presentations and discussion, participants will gain a deeper understanding of women as cultural creators and the lasting impact of their work.

The sessions will take place on three Thursdays: June 4, 11, and 18, from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.  The cost is $45 for senior residents and $50 for residents or senior nonresidents.

To register, call 619-522-7343, visit CivicRec, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Ukulele 101 is back in six-session series

Community News

Coronado Memorial Day Ceremony at Star Park

Community News

Fashion Design Camps stitch creativity into summer learning

Community News

Cheer, ballet, sing & dance camps bring summer fun for kids

Community News

Sports camps for preschoolers keep Coronado kids active this summer

Community News

Donate your vintage treasures for the Hospital Auxiliary’s Summer Fair fundraiser, then shop on June 5

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sports camps for preschoolers keep Coronado kids active this summer

Community News

New fitness class demonstrations at the John D. Spreckels Center

Community

Register by May 1 for the Spring Tea Party on May 8

Community News

Grow your artistic skills with a new portrait workshop at the John D. Spreckels Center

People

Faces of Recreation Services: Diana Gass

Community News

Armchair Travel: On Two Feet and Three Wheels, inspiring travel without limits

More Local News

Coronado MainStreet is bouncing back

City of Coronado

Emergency repairs underway on leaking Tijuana sewage line

News

Coronado Memorial Day Ceremony at Star Park

Community News

The Baby Grand hotel aims to feel like a place lost to time

Business

“You’ve Been Ducked” campaign raises awareness for Gold Star Families

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Ukulele 101 is back in six-session series