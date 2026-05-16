Art presentation series: Women in Mexican Muralism

The John D. Spreckels Center presents a three-part Art Presentation Series exploring the work and influence of women muralists in twentieth-century Mexican art following the Mexican Revolution. Led by Dr. Maria Del Carmen Perez T., the course highlights nine influential artists whose contributions helped shape Mexico’s cultural and artistic history while challenging the traditional view of muralism as a male-dominated movement.

Through the engaging presentations and discussion, participants will gain a deeper understanding of women as cultural creators and the lasting impact of their work.

The sessions will take place on three Thursdays: June 4, 11, and 18, from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $45 for senior residents and $50 for residents or senior nonresidents.

To register, call 619-522-7343, visit CivicRec, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.





