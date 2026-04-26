Register by May 1 for the Spring Tea Party on May 8

The John D. Spreckels Center is inviting the community to celebrate the season in style at its upcoming Spring Tea Party, happening Friday, May 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Guests will enjoy an authentic tea experience, complete with elegant table settings featuring fine bone china and silverware. The menu will include a delightful assortment of finger sandwiches, a savory cheese and onion pastry, freshly baked scones, decadent desserts, and two fragrant teas.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing up for tea — think spring dresses, hats, gloves, or dapper attire — to add an extra touch of fun and elegance to the afternoon.

The event offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for gathering with friends or meeting new ones in the community.

Tickets are $40 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Advance registration is required by May 1. To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St. for more information.