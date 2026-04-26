Monday, April 27, 2026
CommunityDining

Register by May 1 for the Spring Tea Party on May 8

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The John D. Spreckels Center is inviting the community to celebrate the season in style at its upcoming Spring Tea Party, happening Friday, May 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Guests will enjoy an authentic tea experience, complete with elegant table settings featuring fine bone china and silverware. The menu will include a delightful assortment of finger sandwiches, a savory cheese and onion pastry, freshly baked scones, decadent desserts, and two fragrant teas.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing up for tea — think spring dresses, hats, gloves, or dapper attire — to add an extra touch of fun and elegance to the afternoon.

The event offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for gathering with friends or meeting new ones in the community.

Tickets are $40 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Advance registration is required by May 1. To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St. for more information.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

World-class food and views: George’s at the Cove

Community News

Inside Coronado’s VFW: A gathering place for great food, new friends, and a lively lineup of events

Business

Double Standard: Blue Bridge Hospitality’s new burger joint

Bridgeworthy

Louisiana Purchase: Put a little South in your mouth right in North Park

Business

Cocina 35 celebrates a year at the Coronado Ferry Landing

Bridgeworthy

Grand Ole BBQ & Asada: The promised land of smoked meats in Flinn Springs

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Get ready for summer at Coronado’s 2026 brochure release party

Community News

Coronado Senior Association’s “Spring Fling Luncheon”

Entertainment

A National Poetry Celebration

Entertainment

Armchair Travel: “Birds & Wildlife, My Trip through Rajasthan, India”

Community News

Tickets on sale for Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Sports

Youth Basketball League championship games

More Local News

CHS NJROTC Cadets craft 180 bracelets for Honor Flight Veterans

Military

“The Play that Goes Wrong” is a must-see full of hijinks and mayhem

Entertainment

Coronado High School swim celebrates senior night and win over University City

Sports

Board votes to ban cell phones at CMS starting in August

Education

Islander Track & Field teams win League Championships

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS NJROTC Cadets craft 180 bracelets for Honor Flight Veterans