Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Community News

PAWS of Coronado opens Animal Mayor Race

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The race is on at PAWS of Coronado — and this year, it is open to more than just canines. Dogs, cats, rabbits, and other beloved companions animals that were adopted from PAWS of Coronado or are living in Coronado were eligible to run. The candidates are currently campaigning to rally the vote.

Voting is open at pawsofcoronado.org. Polls close at the end of the business day on July 3, 2026.

The Animal Mayor Race is more than a lighthearted election. It is a way for the community to celebrate the animals who enrich life in Coronado while supporting PAWS’ mission to help every animal find a safe and loving forever home.

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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