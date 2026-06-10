PAWS of Coronado opens Animal Mayor Race

The race is on at PAWS of Coronado — and this year, it is open to more than just canines. Dogs, cats, rabbits, and other beloved companions animals that were adopted from PAWS of Coronado or are living in Coronado were eligible to run. The candidates are currently campaigning to rally the vote.

Voting is open at pawsofcoronado.org. Polls close at the end of the business day on July 3, 2026.

The Animal Mayor Race is more than a lighthearted election. It is a way for the community to celebrate the animals who enrich life in Coronado while supporting PAWS’ mission to help every animal find a safe and loving forever home.





