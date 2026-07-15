Coronado Playhouse presents classic comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace”

Coronado Playhouse will present Joseph Kesselring’s classic comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” from Aug. 14 through Sept. 6, bringing one of theater’s most beloved dark comedies to the stage.

Filled with exaggerated characters, improbable situations, mistaken identities, and rapidly escalating chaos, “Arsenic and Old Lace” has delighted audiences for generations.

The story follows drama critic Mortimer Brewster, who stops by his sweet elderly aunts’ Brooklyn home to share news of his recent engagement. Instead, he discovers a shocking family secret: his seemingly charming and charitable aunts have been quietly poisoning lonely old men as an act of mercy. As Mortimer desperately tries to protect his family, his fiancée, and his own sanity, the arrival of his delusional brother, who believes he is Theodore Roosevelt, along with his murderous criminal brother, creates an escalating whirlwind of mistaken identities, hidden bodies, and comic chaos.

Director Kira Blaskovich said the play continues to resonate with audiences because it “explores the contrast between reality and appearances through its blend of comedy and crime.”

Blaskovich also reflected on her artistic approach to the production:

“This play also has a wealth of comedy—both physical and situational. If we’ve developed a good process and thoroughly explored the play and its characters’ psychology, the product should reveal a compelling story — hopefully with some new insight.”

Whether discovering this theatrical favorite for the first time or revisiting a beloved classic, audiences can expect an evening of laughs, surprises, and memorable characters.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” will be performed at Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Aug. 14 through Sept. 6. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinees Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at CoronadoPlayhouse.org.

Founded in 1946, Coronado Playhouse is Coronado’s oldest arts organization and the oldest community theater in San Diego County. The intimate, 100-seat theater overlooking Glorietta Bay presents a mix of classic and contemporary plays, musicals, mysteries, concerts, and cabaret performances.





