News briefs: City reviews sewage spill notifications, ADU designs approved, sewage rates, and more

City reviewing notification protocols after Glorietta Bay sewage spill

About 2,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Glorietta Bay on July 16 after tree roots blocked a 70-year-old clay pipe on Monterey Avenue, and the city is now reviewing whether it should have told the public more, and faster.

That morning, a city employee spotted wastewater running down a gutter into a storm drain. Crews shut off pumps, vacuumed roughly 100 gallons out of the drain inlet and cleared the obstruction.

San Diego County authorities closed the bay automatically — City Manager Tina Friend noted the county does not test or assess risk before ordering a closure — and reopened it at 4 p.m. the following day after test results came back clean.

Friend said the city notified the state, the water board, the county, and the Coronado Yacht Club, and that staff did not consider the spill an immediate threat to life or safety.

She also said the episode is “an opportunity for improvement,” and that she wants to work with the county on how to communicate relative risk. Mayor John Duncan pressed the point, describing parents whose children were at yacht club sailing camp learning hours later that the bay had been closed without knowing whether the risk was minimal or serious.

The city operates 17 pump stations and more than 45 miles of pipe, moving about 2.3 million gallons of sewage a day, and has $3.2 million programmed for wastewater projects.

Sewer charges headed to county tax roll; about $5.7 million expected

The City Council voted unanimously during its July 21 meeting to place next fiscal year’s sewer service charges on the San Diego County tax roll, covering roughly 7,560 parcels and an anticipated $5.7 million in revenue. About 11 customers are billed directly by the city; everyone else pays through their property tax bill.

Administrative Services Manager Denise Johnson told the council that state health and safety code requires the parcel charges be presented publicly each year before they go to the county, and that this is the first year of a five-year rate period in which some rates actually adjust downward.

The report shows that adjustment falls unevenly. The multi-family per-unit rate drops 31.5%, from $39.00 to $26.70 a month, and remains below today’s level even in 2031. Small restaurants see their rate double, from $44.73 to $89.65. Commercial accounts rise 68.5% and boat slips 67.2%, while single-family homes go up 13.8% and the hotel per-room rate rises 4.3% — the smallest increase among classes that went up at all.

Council approves three pre-approved ADU designs

The council unanimously approved three pre-approved accessory dwelling unit (ADU) floor plans, each offered in three exterior styles: coastal cottage, Mediterranean, and contemporary. Residents will be able to pull off the shelf rather than commissioning custom drawings. The plans and their variants are here.

Associate Planner Kirk Fatland said the program is required under the housing element the council adopted in 2024, and that consultant RRM Design Group analyzed local lot sizes and past ADU permits before settling on the designs. The Planning and Design Commission reviewed them July 14 and recommended approval unanimously.

The plans are single-story and detached, and all require one off-street parking space unless designated as affordable units. Purvis questioned why the largest unit was drawn to the state’s four-foot side setback rather than the city’s standards; staff said setbacks vary by lot, often at 10% of lot width.

Notably, the city’s planning director told the council he expects most residents will still build custom ADUs, and that Coronado has never received a single application to convert a carriage house to an ADU despite years of inquiries.

Fourth of July board thanks 170-plus volunteers

Jamie Hartnett of the all-volunteer Coronado Fourth of July Board came before the council to thank the city and the community, counting more than 170 volunteers involved in this year’s events. The day included nearly 50 home front judging entries in partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, a T-34 flyover, a ribbon cutting marking America’s 250th birthday, a livestream produced by Tony Perri that aired nearly in full on C-SPAN, a record crowd in Spreckels Park and a Frog X parachute show at the municipal golf course.

Hartnett noted that Major General Robert B. Brodie was the highest-ranking flag officer ever to attend a Coronado Fourth of July event, and that the fireworks over Glorietta Bay went off with “no delays, no oopsies, no worries.” Friend praised the city crews who worked NASCAR and the Fourth two weeks apart, singling out the post-parade cleanup. The board is collecting comments and photos at coronadofourthofjuly.com.





