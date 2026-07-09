Thursday, July 9, 2026
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The Long Ride Home: retiring Navy senior chief cycling 1,400 miles to Coronado for veteran mental health

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Brandon van Baggen. Courtesy photo.

After more than 21 years in uniform — 14 of them in Coronado — Senior Chief Brandon van Baggen is making his way to his final duty station the hard way: by bicycle, over 2,200 kilometers of Pacific Coast road.

Van Baggen, who retires from the Navy this month, began his ride this week in his hometown of Portland, Oregon. He calls the project The Long Ride Home, and it will end where his career did — in Coronado, where he has spent more than a decade supporting Naval Special Warfare and Naval Aviation operations.

The numbers behind the ride carry weight. The route includes 22 checkpoints, one for each veteran lost to suicide each day, a figure drawn from a widely cited Department of Veterans Affairs study. The 2,200-kilometer distance (roughly 1,370 miles) represents the long and often difficult road many veterans travel after leaving the service.

Retiring Navy Senior Chief Brandon van Baggen. Courtesy photo.

“While the ride is centered around raising awareness and support for veteran mental health, the story is ultimately about transition, identity, purpose, and connection after service,” van Baggen said.

That transition is one van Baggen is living in real time. After two decades defined by structure, mission, and the tight-knit community of military life, he said he wanted to create something meaningful that reflected what so many veterans face when that framework falls away.

He is partnering on the ride with Project Echelon, a veteran nonprofit that uses cycling and community to support veterans beyond their time in uniform.

Van Baggen began his ride this week. Supporters can cheer him on and donate here. At the time of publication, he had raised $11,882 to support veteran mental health.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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