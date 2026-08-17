Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Sports

Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament returns to Coronado in September

Less than 1 min.

Two days of doubles tennis, competition, and comradery Sept. 12 & 13.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bring Your Game. Get Your Name on the Cup.

The Coronado Tennis Association is inviting players to register for the annual Crown Cup Doubles Tournament, scheduled for Sept. 12-13. The two-day event is Coronado’s only independent tennis tournament and will feature men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles competition.

Divisions include men’s and women’s doubles for players rated 3.0-3.5 and 4.0-4.5, along with mixed doubles divisions for 7.0 and 8.0 teams. Tournament entry is $35 for residents and $45 for nonresidents, per player and per event. Participants must be available for both days of competition.

Players are guaranteed at least two matches, with consolation draws, prizes, food, refreshments, and awards planned throughout the tournament. Registration is now open, and players who don’t already have a doubles partner can contact the association to be supplied with one. Questions can be directed to the Coronado Tennis Association at [email protected].



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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