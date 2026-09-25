Saturday, September 26, 2026
Education

Village Elementary navigates principal’s extended leave of absence; interim principal steps in

1 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
CUSD Director of Human Resources Donna Tripi has stepped into the role of Interim Principal at Village Elementary.

Last week, families and staff from Coronado Village Elementary got some news: Principal Pete Kuhns, who has been out on family medical leave since the second week of the school year, has extended his leave of absence.

“Mr. Kuhns has made the decision to extend his leave indefinitely to attend to personal and family matters,” reads a district email to parents. We know that changes in school leadership can bring questions and uncertainty, and we want to reassure you that our priority remains the same: providing a caring, safe, stable, and supportive environment for our students.” 

The district did not answer questions about how long the medical leave could last.

The email said that starting Monday, September 21, CUSD Director of Human Resources Donna Tripi would step into the role of Interim Principal at Village Elementary.

According to the email, Tripi brings more than 40 years of educational experience to the role, including classroom teaching, extensive senior leadership, administrative, and mentorship roles. Prior to serving as the CUSD Director of Human Resources, she was the Superintendent of the Rancho Santa Fe School District for four and a half years, the principal of a school in a northwest suburb of Chicago for four years, and principal of La Jolla Elementary School for almost 20 years.

“Over the past three weeks, Ms. Tripi has spent time on the Village campus supporting our staff. Her deep expertise, paired with her familiarity with Village’s staff and operational systems, will provide valuable continuity and help ensure a smooth transition,” reads the email.

Tripi has spent time connecting with teachers and staff in preparation for her new role, according to a district spokesperson.

“She is looking forward to getting to know and working with our entire Village community and is eager to partner with families as we move forward together,” reads the email.

The email thanked the Village Elementary staff, Assistant Principal Julia Braga, Program Specialist Alison Kehan, and Dean of Students Shauna Malone, for their leadership and focus during Mr. Kuhns’ leave.



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Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

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