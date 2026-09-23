News briefs: Coronado Woman’s Club and Soroptimist updates, San Diego Swim Club, ballot boxes in Coronado

Coronado Woman’s Club welcomes new members

The Coronado Woman’s Club, an all-volunteer nonprofit serving the community since 1947, welcomes prospective members interested in friendship, service, philanthropy and community involvement. The club meets the first Wednesday of each month, September through June, at 11:30 a.m. at Stake Chophouse, 1309 Orange Avenue. In March of 2027 the Club will be celebrating its 80th Anniversary.

To learn more about membership or inquire about attending a meeting, visit: www.coronadowomansclub.org.

Soroptimists launch their new year with a tai chi experience, encourage guests to attend monthly meetings

The Coronado Soroptimists opened their 2026/2027 calendar year with dinner and a tai chi lesson at the VFW on Sept. 9. The evening included an introduction to the ancient Chinese mind-body practice and a chance to catch up with friends after the summer break. The class was led by Noel Tarver, a licensed acupuncturist, Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Oriental Medicine, and an instructor of tai chi and qi gong at Sharp Coronado’s Sewall Healthy Living Center.

Soroptimist is global volunteer organization working to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Coronado Chapter meets two Wednesdays a month at 5:30 p.m. (social) / 6 p.m. (meeting) at the VFW. Monthly programs are held on the second Wednesday of the month and organized by this year’s program chair, Tracy Baker. To learn more about Soroptimist, attend one of the scheduled programs, or join one of the monthly happy hours or social events, click on the contact tab at coronadosoroptimist.org.

Coronado Swim Team Elite becomes San Diego Swim Club

Coronado Swim Team Elite has become San Diego Swim Club, adopting a regional identity as the organization expands to serve swimmers and families throughout San Diego County. Founded in 1963 as the Coronado Navy Swim Association, the club now has nearly 150 swimmers and will continue to maintain a strong presence in Coronado, where it operates year-round at the Coronado Community Center Aquatics Center.

The club also trains at UC San Diego’s Canyonview Aquatic Center, with both locations offering 50-meter competition pools for year-round long- and short-course training. The unified program is designed to provide a development pathway for swimmers ranging from those new to competitive swimming to collegiate, national and international athletes, including athletes training toward LA28 (the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics).

David Marsh will continue as Owner and Strategic Director, while Sam Hoekstra remains Owner and Head Coach. Marko Djordjevic, head coach of UC San Diego’s men’s and women’s swimming programs, has joined the leadership team as Managing Director. Registration is open for the upcoming season at SanDiego-SwimClub.com.

Ballot Drop Boxes in Coronado

Ballot Drop Boxes are now installed at City Hall (outside) and the Coronado Library (inside) and will be available to voters beginning October 6. The City Hall Ballot Drop Box will be accessible 24/7 through 8 p.m. on Election Day. The Library Ballot Drop Box will be accessible during normal library operating hours from Tuesday, October 6, through Monday, November 2: Monday–Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1–5 p.m. *

A four-day Vote Center will also be available at the Winn Room in the Library, offering in-person voting from Saturday, October 31, through Tuesday, November 3.

* On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, the Library Ballot Drop Box will be accessible from 7 a.m.–8 p.m.





