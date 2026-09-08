The Friends of the Coronado Public Library to bring art, spoken word and community together

RSVP by Sept. 12

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library will host its first Friends Member Meet & Greet on Saturday, September 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Coronado Public Library, inviting members to come together for an evening of art, spoken word, family activities, refreshments, and an opportunity to see their support at work throughout the Library.

The evening will take guests into different areas of the Library, each offering something to experience and discover.

In the Spreckels Reading Room, longtime Coronado resident Prince Kofi Sefa-Boakye, owner of Prince’s Art Gallery, will curate an exhibition featuring the work of Ghanaian artist Paul Adjei.

Sefa-Boakye’s mission through his gallery is to support African artists and introduce Western collectors and home buyers to authentic African-made art. His approach celebrates different artistic styles, cultural influences, and the stories behind the work.

For the September 19 exhibition, Sefa-Boakye will introduce Coronado to the work of Adjei, who is originally from Kumasi, Ghana, and studied at the Ghanatta College of Art and Design. Adjei is known for a bold and meticulous style incorporating acrylic, mixed media, and three-dimensional painting. His work celebrates African beauty while drawing on values central to his life and art: faith, hard work, and family.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and purchase Adjei’s artwork during the evening. One piece has been generously donated, with 100% of the proceeds from its sale going to support a Library-selected cause.

The evening will also introduce guests to spoken word artist Eric Pinder, a San Diego-based poet whose relationship with poetry began with a seventh-grade classroom assignment.

Growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina, Pinder was surrounded by music and creativity from an early age. What began with a natural ability to remember songs and lyrics eventually developed into his own writing. Encouraged by a teacher after writing his first poem, Pinder began to recognize poetry as more than an assignment, it could be a way to express, process, and connect.

His path eventually brought him from Miami to San Diego, where he found a new community and continued pursuing poetry and music. Today, Pinder draws on his personal journey, faith, music, and life experiences to create work centered on connection and hope. His spoken word performance will bring another creative voice to the evening and an opportunity for meaningful conversation.

The event is designed for families as well. The Children’s Library will become a Family Corner, with pizza, a balloon artist, temporary tattoos, and activities for young guests. Pizza and light refreshments will be available throughout the evening as members meet, mingle, and explore the Library.

“This evening is about more than bringing our members together—it’s an opportunity for them to see what their support helps make possible throughout the Library,” said Carl Luna, President of the Friends of the Coronado Public Library. “Every membership, donation, and Friends Bookstore purchase helps us support the programs, collections, events, and resources that serve readers and learners of all ages.”

The Friends hope the evening will also introduce more members of the community to the people, creativity, and connections that grow through the Library.

Not a Friends member yet? Community members are invited to become a Friend and join the evening.

The Friends Member Meet & Greet will take place Saturday, September 19, 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Avenue. All ages are welcome.

To learn more about the Friends of the Coronado Public Library, upcoming events, membership, and ways to get involved, visit the Friends News & Events page.





