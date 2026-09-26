Monday, September 28, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Vote for Rebecca King on November 3rd

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from Terry Zack

I support Rebecca King for City Council. Rebecca has the experience needed for the job. She spent eight years as city attorney in Norfolk, Virginia so she knows how cities operate and how to build consensus. In Coronado, she served on the Design Review Commission for three years and was a leader at the CoSA Foundation. She is a retired military spouse and mother whose children attended Coronado public schools.

I’ve worked with Rebecca on several projects. She studies issues deeply, looks at all sides of a question, and listens to others openly and respectfully.

I am confident Rebecca will work hard and successfully for Coronado. She is trustworthy and a team player. She will hit the ground running on Day 1. Please vote for Rebecca King on November 3rd.

Terry Zack



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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