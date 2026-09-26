Paid political endorsement letter from Terry Zack

I support Rebecca King for City Council. Rebecca has the experience needed for the job. She spent eight years as city attorney in Norfolk, Virginia so she knows how cities operate and how to build consensus. In Coronado, she served on the Design Review Commission for three years and was a leader at the CoSA Foundation. She is a retired military spouse and mother whose children attended Coronado public schools.

I’ve worked with Rebecca on several projects. She studies issues deeply, looks at all sides of a question, and listens to others openly and respectfully.

I am confident Rebecca will work hard and successfully for Coronado. She is trustworthy and a team player. She will hit the ground running on Day 1. Please vote for Rebecca King on November 3rd.

Terry Zack





