Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Mal Sandie

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A paid political endorsement letter from Holly Nappen

During my final week of Officer’s Indoctrination School in Newport, Rhode Island, we participated in a common leadership exercise tailored to the military. “What five classmates would you choose to share your foxhole and why?” This exercise recently came to mind in reference to a candidate for reelection to the school board, Mal Sandie.

If I were to answer that same question today, Mal would be at the top of my list. A Naval Academy graduate and helicopter pilot for 30 years, Mal epitomizes the Navy’s core values of Courage, Honor, and Commitment that define a good leader. He is a superb human being who can be counted on to show up and honor commitments.

Mal’s decision to seek a second term on the Coronado school board stems from a robust commitment to optimize and protect public education. His four years of school board experience with fiscal management, state and federal mandates, and curriculum issues make him uniquely qualified. Furthermore, he is a parent who chose to educate his children in the Coronado public schools he serves.

Mal is smart, collaborative and engaging. Mal is also the only candidate for any office here in town who accepts no monetary donations. He has chosen to serve every one of his constituents equally with no perceived obligation to any donors.

Mal’s list of accolades is noteworthy, but more importantly voters should consider his impeccable character. One of his most remarkable traits is his humility. You won’t find him seeking public recognition, photo ops, or padding his résumé. Mal focuses on his family and community first.

He and his wife of 33 years, a nurse anesthetist at Balboa hospital, raised four boys all of whom appear to be emulating their parents’ commitment to public service. Mal and his family represent the best of Coronado.

Please vote to re-elect Mal Sandie to serve on the Coronado School board.

Holly Nappen
CAPT DC USN (ret)

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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