Andrew Gade announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Submitted by Andrew Gade

I’m Andrew Gade, and I’m running for City Council because I believe Coronado deserves honest leadership.

Over the past decade, our local elections have grown more partisan, with national politics influencing our races. Our local elections are designed to be nonpartisan for a reason, and they should stay that way. I am a true independent, through and through, leading with honesty, integrity, and accountability. I have no party endorsement, no backing from the political money machine, and I intend to keep it that way. I would be skeptical of anyone else on this ballot who is claiming to be nonpartisan, because actions speak louder than words. When you are not beholden to a particular party or the people who put you in office, you’re free to focus on the policies, not politics.

The cross-border sewage crisis has been our top priority for the last decade, but progress has been frustratingly slow. Now that the County of San Diego has stepped up and accepted legal responsibility, I will hold them accountable to funding a permanent solution. Additionally, I will continue to advocate for environmental sustainability, because a healthy environment equals a healthy economy.

A thriving Orange Ave and successful business community is an essential part of our city. Too many storefronts sit empty for years and it appears to be getting worse. I’ll work directly with our small businesses, building owners, chamber of commerce, and discover Coronado, to find ways to fill and keep our storefronts occupied.

Finally, I bring along 20-plus years as a small business owner, my collaborative approach to addressing issues, a positive attitude, along with a strong work ethic. I’m solely focused on our issues, because solving problems is my specialty. Additionally, I will work on cutting delays in our Capital Improvement projects while finding ways to make our council and city operations run more efficiently.

Coronado deserves a council member who answers to you and only you.

Thank you for your time and I’d be honored to earn your vote!

Andrew Gade

AndrewGade.com





