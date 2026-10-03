Saturday, October 3, 2026
Community NewsEntertainment

Halloween happenings: Pumpkin sculpting, ghoulish gondoliers, spooky fun at The Del, Bayside Boo

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Recreation and Golf Services 3-D Pumpkin Sculpting Workshop

Learn 3-D pumpkin sculpting from a professional artist on Thursday, October 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John D. Spreckels Center. The beginner-friendly class requires no previousi carving experience. You’ll be guided step-by-step through the process as you transform a pumpkin into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in this immersive 3-hour workshop.

Pumpkins and tools must be purchased separately, and a supply list will be provided upon registration.

Halloween Happening

Families are invited to join Recreation and Golf Services for its annual Halloween Happening on Friday, Oct. 30, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Spreckels Park.

It will be an afternoon of music, entertainment, trick-or-treating, games, crafts, prizes, candy, and activities, including a life-size Candyland game. Costumes are encouraged, and admission is free. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

For more information, call 619-522-7342. The evening continues across the street at the Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave., with additional Halloween activities beginning at 6 p.m.

2026 Digital Arts Horror Nights

Myths and Magic: Tales from the Edge of Reality

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts department will host its annual Horror Nights production, featuring this year’s theme: “Myths and Magic: Tales from the Edge of Reality.” This immersive, mythological horror show will take place over two nights, Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 29, inside the Black Box Theater at Coronado High School. Doors open each night at 6 p.m.

Horror Nights, now in its 17th year, is a much-loved DigArts tradition. Since horror night occurs in October, students are tasked with beginning their projects as soon as they start school. They begin with sketches and brainstorming, then they storyboard, film, animate, or begin to design in Illustrator or Photoshop in anticipation of their show.

Courtesy photo: CoSA

Film and animation students will screen their original horror shorts and animations. Lining the venue, custom-designed movie posters created by the film and animation students will offer a glimpse into their onscreen terrors. Meanwhile, the graphic design students will display a gallery of horror-themed headshots featuring every student in the conservatory transformed to match the “Myths and Magic” theme, alongside a collection of dark, mythologically-inspired graphic design posters.

The event is recommended for middle school aged children or older. Concessions will be available for sale. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, staff, seniors and military, and are on sale now at www.cosasandiego.com, or can be purchased prior to each performance.

A Haunting in Venice gondola cruise

Inspired by the eerie yet romantic ambiance of the film A Haunting in Venice, The Gondola Company is transforming its Venetian gondola ride with phantom gondoliers and soft organ music, setting the scene for an evening of enchanting mystery. The private 50-minute gondola cruises drift through the canals and waterways of Coronado as nighttime falls, offering an unforgettable Halloween-themed experience. Select wines, non-alcoholic beverages, and assorted chocolates are available for purchase to complement your voyage into the darkness. Available Oct. 28-31. Book your getaway here.

Ghost Roast, Pumpking Carving, and more at The Del

Carve your own pumpkin beachside, snuggle up around a private beach bonfire for a s’mores Ghost Roast, take the Haunted Happenings Tour to uncover ghostly legends, or, for an even deeper dive into the supernatural, An Evening with the Spirits explores the legend of Kate Morgan, the history of séances and Ouija boards, and The Del’s collection of reportedly haunted records, culminating in an evening of mind-bending magic and mysterious entertainment.

Details for all events here.

Bayside Boo

Bayside Boo: A Spirited Night by the Bay, presented by Seaport Fudge Factory, is a Halloween night filled with spooky beats, sweet treats, and waterfront fun.

Put on your favorite costume, gather your crew, and get ready to howl at the moon and hit the dance floor to celebrate Halloween along the San Diego Bay at Seaport Village. Let the ghoul times roll on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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