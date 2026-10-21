Be Careful What You Wish For! Coronado Playhouse Presents Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods”

Coronado Playhouse invites audiences to venture beyond “happily ever after” with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s acclaimed musical, Into the Woods. Bringing together beloved characters from classic fairy tales, desires, choices, and unexpected consequences emerge when dreams become reality.

“Into the Woods began its life just a few miles from here…at The Old Globe in 1986, which makes it a particular pleasure to present it forty years later in Coronado,” said Director Blake McCarty.

Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other familiar characters enter the woods in pursuit of their greatest wishes. As their individual stories begin to intertwine, the characters discover getting what they want and even well-intentioned choices are never isolated events. In a world where it can be easy to lose sight of our connection to one another, Into the Woods encourages us to ask how our choices affect the people around us.

“For me, Into the Woods remains a thoughtful exploration of growing up, and of recognizing humanity in others in ways that challenge our expectations and reveal nuance we might have missed,” says McCarty. “In a moment that feels particularly fragile and fraught, I hope the show urges us to consider how stories shape our understanding of the world (even the stories we tell ourselves), while reminding us that no one is alone in these woods.”

At its heart, with its enchanting world and memorable music, Into the Woods offers audiences a theatrical experience seeped in nostalgia and unexpected humor from its fan-favorite characters. Coronado Playhouse welcomes audiences of all ages to step into the woods for music, magic, and mayhem.

Into the Woods will be performed at Coronado Playhouse (1835 Strand Way) October 23 – November 22, Friday-Saturday @ 7pm and Saturday-Sunday @ 2pm.

Tickets available at CoronadoPlayhouse.org.

Help fight hunger and food insecurity

Help CPH as they join Rotary Club of Coronado, Coronado Optimist Club, Coronado Soroptimist Club, Coronado United Methodist Church, Safe Harbor Coronado, FOCUS, and others to collect donations for Christmas in October, a new collaborative food drive benefiting our neighbors.

During the run of Into the Woods, bring donations of shelf-stable foods. These will be donated to neighborhood food pantry and given to those in need.

TICKETS

Single tickets: $30 all performances.

$3 Active Military, Student & Senior Discounts. Group rates available for parties of 8 or more (pricing will automatically adjust when 8 or more adult tickets are purchased together. Group rates only apply to adult ticket pricing).





