Christ Church welcomes new rector, Rev. Mike Stone

Christ Church Coronado has announced Rev. Mike Stone as its new rector. Mike returns to a parish he knows and loves, having previously served as associate rector and chaplain of Christ Church Day School. For the past 12 years, he has served as rector of St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Before entering ordained ministry, Mike taught high school mathematics at The Bishop’s School.

Mike’s journey to the Episcopal Church was anything but a straight path, and he brings to his ministry a humble spirit and a deep sense of gratitude. His life experiences have included coaching wrestling and fishing for salmon in Alaska. Beyond his ministry, Mike enjoys making soap, playing guitar, painting watercolors, and running and swimming long distances. A NOLS Wilderness First Responder, he has a passion for leading outdoor renewal retreats for parishioners and clergy. He also serves as a Scouts BSA Climbing Director.

Mike and his wife, Rebecca, are the proud parents of Daniel and Emory. He will begin his ministry as rector on January 1, returning to a community that holds a special place in his heart.

“I’m excited to join my former parish family in ministry again,” Mike shared. Parishioners are equally enthusiastic about his return. Christ Church member Tami Sandke expressed the community’s excitement, writing, “So excited to have you and your family back where you started! We know your St. Thomas parish will miss you. Looking forward to welcoming you all back with open arms and open hearts.”

“Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mike and his family as they return to Christ Church and Christ Church Day School,” said a church representative in a statement. “We look forward to this new chapter in the life of our parish and school community.”

Christ Church Coronado





