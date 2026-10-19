Monday, October 19, 2026
People

Christ Church welcomes new rector, Rev. Mike Stone

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Christ Church Coronado has announced Rev. Mike Stone as its new rector. Mike returns to a parish he knows and loves, having previously served as associate rector and chaplain of Christ Church Day School. For the past 12 years, he has served as rector of St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Before entering ordained ministry, Mike taught high school mathematics at The Bishop’s School.

Mike’s journey to the Episcopal Church was anything but a straight path, and he brings to his ministry a humble spirit and a deep sense of gratitude. His life experiences have included coaching wrestling and fishing for salmon in Alaska. Beyond his ministry, Mike enjoys making soap, playing guitar, painting watercolors, and running and swimming long distances. A NOLS Wilderness First Responder, he has a passion for leading outdoor renewal retreats for parishioners and clergy. He also serves as a Scouts BSA Climbing Director.

Mike and his wife, Rebecca, are the proud parents of Daniel and Emory. He will begin his ministry as rector on January 1, returning to a community that holds a special place in his heart.

“I’m excited to join my former parish family in ministry again,” Mike shared. Parishioners are equally enthusiastic about his return. Christ Church member Tami Sandke expressed the community’s excitement, writing, “So excited to have you and your family back where you started! We know your St. Thomas parish will miss you. Looking forward to welcoming you all back with open arms and open hearts.”

“Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mike and his family as they return to Christ Church and Christ Church Day School,” said a church representative in a statement. “We look forward to this new chapter in the life of our parish and school community.”

Christ Church Coronado



SourceChrist Church Coronado

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Catherine Breed brings Swim California to Coronado after 900-mile coastal swim

People

Faces of Recreation Services: Alex Castillo

Community News

Channeling Dolly Parton this Halloween to spark passion for reading

Community News

Coronado Rotary launches third annual “Christmas in October!” campaign

News

News briefs: Awards bestowed, local artist exhibition, SD bayside park gets new name

People

Coronado Zumba instructors celebrate 25th anniversary with founder

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Mal Sandie for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King for City Council

Community News

Join the Crew: Coronado Island Film Festival seeks volunteers

Letters to the Editor

Why I support Ricky Hoyt for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Rebecca King

More Local News

Catherine Breed brings Swim California to Coronado after 900-mile coastal swim

People

Congee: Comforting spirits during the hungry ghost festival

Dining

Student voices spark new conversations about racism at CHS

Education

A fresh start for Coronado Flower Lady: island icon lays down roots at AR Workshop

Business

Coronado Island Film Festival announces 2026 film lineup

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islanders show depth and improvement at Eastern League Cross Country Cluster...