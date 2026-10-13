Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Rebecca King

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from David Elyanow

I am writing to express my strong support for Rebecca King for the Coronado City Council in the upcoming election on November 3, 2026.

What sets Rebecca apart is her unique blend of professional expertise and deep devotion to our community. As a former city attorney, she possesses a comprehensive understanding of municipal law, governance, and infrastructure complexities. This distinct professional background ensures she will hit the ground running on Day 1, equipped to tackle critical regional challenges like the ongoing sewage crisis with practical, structured solutions.

Beyond her legal credentials, Rebecca has been an invaluable asset to Coronado through her extensive civic involvement. Over the years, she has dedicated her time to the Coronado Planning and Design Review Commission (serving as chair), the Coronado Unified School District’s Guiding Coalition, and the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Foundation board. As a retired military spouse and mother whose children attended public schools here, she understands the unique needs of our local families and has actively supported them through her volunteer work with the Naval Officers’ Spouses Club and local charities.

Throughout her years of service, Rebecca has proven herself to be a thoughtful listener and an exceptional consensus builder who brings people together to achieve common goals. Her endorsement by the Coronado Firefighters Association further underscores her steadfast commitment to public safety and the well-being of our residents.

Coronado needs a leader with integrity, proven local experience, and the fiscal discipline to protect our community’s future. Rebecca King is exactly that leader. I urge my fellow residents to join me in voting for her this November.

Sincerely,
David Elyanow



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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