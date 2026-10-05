Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Community News

Spreckels Gallery call for artists for “Reflections” exhibition

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Two perspectives. One exhibition.

The City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission is inviting local artists and photographers to apply for Reflections, the next exhibition at the Spreckels Gallery exploring how one artist’s perspective can inspire another. The Call for Artists opens Monday, October 5, and applications are due Friday, November 6, 2026, at 5 pm.

Reflections is a unique exhibition that brings together two artistic perspectives by pairing original photographs with newly created 2-D artworks inspired by those photographs. Each pairing will be displayed together, creating a visual conversation between the photographer’s perspective and the responding artist’s interpretation.

Local amateur and professional artists, age 18 and older, who meet the Cultural Arts Commission’s eligibility requirements for a local Coronado Artist are invited to apply as a Photographer, Responding Artist, or both.

The exhibition will be on display at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street, beginning in March 2027 through August 2027.

For application requirements, artwork specifications, important dates, and additional information, please review the full Call for Artists at www.CoronadoArts.com.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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