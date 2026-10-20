Wednesday, October 21, 2026
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A Century of Service: Pour it Forward raises over $292K for polio eradication and Safe Harbor Coronado

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor

On the warm night of October 3, Coronado Rotary held its Pour it Forward winetasting event under twinkling lights in the Christ Church courtyard. With an array of food offerings from Blue Bridge Hospitality, varieties of wine from nine area wineries, tempting silent and live auction items donated by local businesses and individuals, and background music by DJ TriciaLynn of TeeLynn Productions, the evening proved as impactful as it was celebratory for all involved. The fundraiser was organized to benefit Rotary International’s campaign to eradicate polio and to support the programs and services of Safe Harbor Coronado.

Coinciding with Coronado Rotary’s 100th anniversary, the successful fundraiser that raised $292,169 after expenses was especially meaningful. The annual event has raised more than $1.3 million over the past ten years.

Coronado Rotary’s annual winetasting event started small in 1995 with a few Rotarians who were especially dedicated to the eradication of polio because they, a family member or a friend, had experienced polio firsthand and knew how devastating the illness could be. It grew annually as others in the club saw the importance of ensuring that children throughout the world could be inoculated against the destructive illness. Gradually, it became a part of the Club’s credo; a preeminent annual event that combined fellowship and fun with a commitment by many to donate significant sums toward the eradication of polio.

Anne Stockdale and Juliane Morris, co-chairs. Courtesy photo

Event co-chairs Juliane Morris and Anne Stockdale credited the evening’s success to an extraordinary team of more than 70 Rotarians who contributed countless hours, creativity and dedication to planning and executing the event.

Pour It Forward stands as a fitting tribute to Coronado Rotary’s century of service and the remarkable generosity of the community it calls home.



SourceRotary Club of Coronado

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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