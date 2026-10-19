Why Mal’s your Man!

Paid political endorsement letter from Keith Prentiss

Mal Sandie is running for re-election to the Coronado school board. He’s earned my vote and should have yours too!

With a kid in school, I met Mal at a forum when he ran the first time. His calm voice of reason, leadership skills, and focus on cutting through the noise and preparing students for a successful future made him my choice. His tenure has validated that choice and earned my vote of confidence once again.

You can (and should) find his bona-fides in his bio and other letters to the editor. But you won’t find them on his web site. That’s because he doesn’t have one. That’s because he’s self-funded. That’s because he doesn’t want to be beholden to anyone except the students and school system.

To sum Mal up — solid education as an academy grad, leadership skills honed as a distinguished military officer, a deep appreciation for the Coronado ethos (moved here in 1992), a Coronado school Dad (three kids through the school system, one in process!), family man, dedicated husband of a caring health care professional, and successful mentor to his kids as they grew into responsible, professional adults.

I want a level headed but passionate champion of public education, a proven leader with a focus on ensuring the next generation has the skills, knowledge, and character to strengthen our nation’s future. Mal is my man, and should be yours too!

Keith Prentiss





