Monday, October 19, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Why Mal’s your Man!

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from Keith Prentiss

Mal Sandie is running for re-election to the Coronado school board. He’s earned my vote and should have yours too!

With a kid in school, I met Mal at a forum when he ran the first time. His calm voice of reason, leadership skills, and focus on cutting through the noise and preparing students for a successful future made him my choice. His tenure has validated that choice and earned my vote of confidence once again.

You can (and should) find his bona-fides in his bio and other letters to the editor. But you won’t find them on his web site. That’s because he doesn’t have one. That’s because he’s self-funded. That’s because he doesn’t want to be beholden to anyone except the students and school system.

To sum Mal up — solid education as an academy grad, leadership skills honed as a distinguished military officer, a deep appreciation for the Coronado ethos (moved here in 1992), a Coronado school Dad (three kids through the school system, one in process!), family man, dedicated husband of a caring health care professional, and successful mentor to his kids as they grew into responsible, professional adults.

I want a level headed but passionate champion of public education, a proven leader with a focus on ensuring the next generation has the skills, knowledge, and character to strengthen our nation’s future. Mal is my man, and should be yours too!

 Keith Prentiss



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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