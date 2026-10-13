Join the Crew: Coronado Island Film Festival seeks volunteers

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is inviting community members to join its volunteer crew for the Nov. 4–8 festival. Volunteers help welcome moviegoers, assist with screenings and special events, and support behind-the-scenes operations. No previous film festival experience is necessary.

Those interested in volunteering are invited to an orientation on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave. Attendees can meet festival staff, learn about volunteer opportunities and connect with fellow film enthusiasts over light desserts.

Volunteering offers an opportunity to meet filmmakers and other movie lovers while helping create a welcoming experience for festival guests and supporting Coronado’s arts and culture community. Both longtime residents and newcomers are welcome.

To learn more or register, visit the Coronado Island Film Festival volunteer page. and plan to attend the Oct. 14 orientation.





