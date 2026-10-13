Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Community NewsEntertainment

Join the Crew: Coronado Island Film Festival seeks volunteers

Less than 1 min.

Prospective volunteers invited to October 14 orientation at Coronado Public Library ahead of November 4–8 festival

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is inviting community members to join its volunteer crew for the Nov. 4–8 festival. Volunteers help welcome moviegoers, assist with screenings and special events, and support behind-the-scenes operations. No previous film festival experience is necessary.

Those interested in volunteering are invited to an orientation on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave. Attendees can meet festival staff, learn about volunteer opportunities and connect with fellow film enthusiasts over light desserts.

Volunteering offers an opportunity to meet filmmakers and other movie lovers while helping create a welcoming experience for festival guests and supporting Coronado’s arts and culture community. Both longtime residents and newcomers are welcome.

To learn more or register, visit the Coronado Island Film Festival volunteer page. and plan to attend the Oct. 14 orientation.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Oct. 1-6, 2026

Entertainment

Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra opens 2026–27 season with concert featuring youth concerto competition winners

Community News

3-D pumpkin carving workshop to be held Oct. 29

Community News

Channeling Dolly Parton this Halloween to spark passion for reading

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Wine & Lecture: Photographer’s decade-long search uncovers Coronado family’s hidden history

Community News

Coronado Rotary launches third annual “Christmas in October!” campaign

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Kelly Purvis endorses Peggy Duncan

Letters to the Editor

A vote for Rebecca King

Letters to the Editor

Online voting

Community News

Spreckels Gallery call for artists for “Reflections” exhibition

Letters to the Editor

John Duncan endorses Kelly Purvis for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Protect Coronado’s unique charm and character

More Local News

Court rejects City of Coronado’s bid to dismiss lawsuit over Winn Room expansion

City of Coronado

USS Abraham Lincoln returns to Coronado

Military

Tate’s on Orange to bring classic barbershop experience to Coronado

Business

Channeling Dolly Parton this Halloween to spark passion for reading

Community News

Coronado Rotary launches third annual “Christmas in October!” campaign

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CUSD Robotics students dive Into underwater technology with U.S. Navy Engineers