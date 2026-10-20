Endorsing Peggy Duncan for CUSD Board of Trustees

Paid political endorsement letter from Susan Keith

I am pleased to endorse Peggy Duncan for the Coronado Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Peggy is exceptionally well qualified for this position. She worked for many years with my daughter on behalf of children on the Board of Directors of Teen Volunteers in Action. She also served on both the Parents Association and Board of Trustees at a school where several of my grandchildren attended. She understands the responsibilities of a school board member and has a proven record of putting children first.

Peggy is also a longtime Coronado resident who understands how important excellent schools are to our community and our future. Her experience as an attorney will be especially valuable as CUSD navigates changes in school funding and the growing challenges of technology in education.

Peggy has the experience, judgment, and commitment to children that we need on our School Board. I know she will work hard to protect and strengthen our Coronado schools.

Please join me in supporting Peggy Duncan for Coronado School Board.

— Susan Keith

Coronado Native and Former Coronado City Councilmember





